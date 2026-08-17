The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) staged a protest in New Delhi, demanding the Central government address long-pending issues concerning workers, including higher minimum pensions, revision of EPF/ESI wage ceilings, and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday, demanding that the Central government address a range of long-pending issues concerning workers, employees, pensioners, scheme workers and the unorganised workforce.

Among the key demands raised by the workers' organisation are an increase in the minimum pension, revision of the EPF and ESI wage ceilings, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and changes to provisions of the recently introduced labour codes.

Nationwide Demonstrations for Unresolved Issues

The BMS had announced the nationwide demonstrations earlier, stating that workers across sectors would participate to draw attention to issues that, according to the organisation, have remained unresolved for a considerable period.

The organisation has also sought measures for the welfare and social security of scheme workers and employees in the unorganised sector, who constitute a significant portion of India's workforce.

The protest at Jantar Mantar brought the demands directly to the national capital, with BMS members urging the Centre to initiate discussions and take concrete steps towards resolving the issues.

Specific Demands: Pensions, Social Security, and Labour Codes

The demand for a higher minimum pension is particularly focused on improving social security for pensioners, while the call for revision of EPF and ESI wage ceilings seeks to expand the benefits available under the country's existing social security mechanisms.

The BMS has also raised concerns over provisions of the new labour codes, seeking changes in certain provisions and greater consideration of workers' interests in their implementation.

The organisation's call for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme is another major component of its demands. The issue has remained a subject of debate among government employees and different employee organisations, with pension-related concerns continuing to feature prominently in labour protests.

Urging Government Dialogue and Action

The nationwide mobilisation comes amid broader discussions on labour reforms, employment conditions and social security. Trade unions and workers' organisations have repeatedly raised concerns regarding wages, pensions, employment security and implementation of labour-related measures.

According to the BMS, these demonstrations are intended to press the government to take action on these issues rather than allowing them to remain pending.

The protest at Jantar Mantar is expected to remain a key point of the organisation's nationwide campaign, as representatives seek to convey their demands to the Centre and urge authorities to engage with workers' organisations.

The BMS has called for the concerns of workers, employees, pensioners, scheme workers, and the unorganised workforce to be addressed through appropriate policy measures and dialogue.

The demonstrations are being held across the country as the organisation seeks government action on its charter of demands. (ANI)