BJP national president Nitin Nabin is in Visakhapatnam for his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh. He will chair high-level party meetings and participate in a three-day national coordination conclave with the RSS to align strategy.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will arrive in Visakhapatnam this evening for his maiden official visit to Andhra Pradesh, where he is scheduled to chair high-level party meetings and participate in a three-day national coordination conclave with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

State Executive Committee Meeting

Nabin will preside over the expanded State Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday. Attendees will include representatives from all 945 mandals, district presidents, state office-bearers, Union and State ministers, MPs, and MLAs. The State Executive is set to pass resolutions showcasing development initiatives and investments driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh, alongside pressing for the expedited completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

RSS Coordination Conclave

Joined by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Nabin will attend the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak at Gudilova in Visakhapatnam district for the RSS All-India Coordination Conclave (August 19-21). The three-day RSS coordination meeting brings together leaders from various Sangh-affiliated organisations to align strategy on socio-political issues, organisational expansion, and institutional synergy.

Nabin's presence at the conclave immediately following his takeover as party chief highlights the leadership's focus on reinforcing coordination between the BJP and its ideological parent organisation in the region.