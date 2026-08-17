Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the TN government over recent deaths, citing a lack of response from ministers. He raised concerns about murder and drug-related violence, urging the govt to strengthen law and order and take action against drug abuse.

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday criticised the state government over deaths reported across the state in the past week, alleging that the concerned ministers had failed to provide a proper and responsible response.

Speaking to the media, Stalin said, "Regarding the deaths that occurred in the last week, there is no proper and responsible answer from the concerned Ministers."

His remarks came while he was raising concerns over the recent incidents of murder, alleged drug-related violence and other crimes in the state.

Stalin Highlights Specific Incidents

Stalin had earlier referred to the death of 19-year-old Amudhan in Coimbatore, alleging that the student was killed after providing information about drug-related activities. He also raised the killing of Class XII student Dhanush in Chennai and alleged that similar incidents had taken place in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin also referred to several incidents reported in Coimbatore, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruppur and other parts of the state, saying that the government needed to address the issue of law and order.

Calls for Action on Law and Order, Drug Abuse

He said the recent incidents should not be viewed in isolation and urged the government to strengthen measures against drug abuse. He also called for counselling classes in schools and colleges to help students and promote awareness about substance abuse.

Stalin said the government must take stringent action against those involved in drug-related activities and ensure that those responsible for crimes are brought to justice.

He further urged the government to ensure accountability and take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in future.

Stalin said that the concerns raised in the Assembly should be taken seriously and addressed through appropriate action by the authorities.

He also questioned the government's law-and-order measures at a time when the state government has been highlighting its achievements during its first 100 days in office.

(ANI)