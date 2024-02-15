Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    West Bengal horror: Man murders wife amid suspicions of extra-marital affair, parades severed head in public

    In Patashpur, West Bengal, a man gruesomely murders his wife, carries her severed head in public, amidst suspicions of an extramarital affair and concerns about his mental health.

    West Bengal horror: Man murders wife amid suspicions of extra-marital affair, parades severed head in public
    In a shocking and gruesome incident in Patashpur, located in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, a man brutally murdered his wife before parading around the locality with her severed head. The horrifying act, witnessed by stunned onlookers, has sent shockwaves through the community. The accused, identified as Gautam Guchait, reportedly used a country-made cutlass to decapitate his wife, Phoolrani Guchait, within their residence. After committing the heinous crime, Guchait emerged from his home, brandishing the severed head along with the murder weapon, and proceeded to a local tea shop.

    Eyewitnesses recounted the chilling scene as Guchait calmly sat on a bench, placing the severed head and the cutlass on either side of him. The sheer brutality of the act left bystanders paralyzed with fear, unwilling to approach the disturbed individual. Eventually, authorities from the Patashpur police station intervened and apprehended Guchait.

    Villagers familiar with the couple's troubled relationship disclosed that Gautam Guchait, a hawker by profession, harbored suspicions of his wife's alleged extramarital affair, leading to prolonged discord between them. The couple shared a son, currently studying in the fifth standard, further complicating the tragic circumstances surrounding the incident.

    Following the arrest, law enforcement officials promptly initiated procedures to conduct an autopsy on the victim's body. Additionally, Guchait's parents have been detained for questioning, as authorities delve into the motives and circumstances behind the gruesome act.

    Disturbingly, this is not the first instance of Gautam Guchait's erratic behavior. In March 2021, he made headlines after trespassing into the enclosure of a lion at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata, narrowly escaping with minor injuries.

    Local residents have expressed concerns over Guchait's mental state, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and support for individuals grappling with mental health issues within the community.

