The Election Commission of India ordered a major reshuffle of police officials in West Bengal ahead of the two-phase Assembly polls. The move includes new SPs for several districts and the appointment of Siddh Nath Gupta as the new DGP.

Major Police Reshuffle in West Bengal

In a major reshuffle ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday ordered the transfer of several officials in the state ahead of the two-phase polls scheduled for April 23 and April 29. In a notification, the Commission has listed officers to be deployed in key districts to ensure smooth election conduct. Among the postings, Surya Pratap Yadav (IPS 2011) has been appointed as SP, Barasat PD, while Rakesh Singh (SPS 2014) will serve as SP, Coochbehar. Other officers include Kumar Sunny Raj (IPS 2017) at SP, Birbhum; Ishani Paul (IPS 2013) at SP, Islampur PD; Pushpa (IPS 2012) at SP, Hooghly Rural; and Jaspreet Singh (IPS 2016) at SP, Diamond Harbour PD. The notification further directs Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao (IPS 2015) to take charge as DC, Central Division, Kolkata, and Papiya Sultana (SPS 2015) as SP, Paschim Medinipur, among others.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New Top Brass Appointments

On Monday, EC of India has named Siddh Nath Gupta as Director General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey. The EC has also named Ajay Kumar Nand as Commissioner of Kolkata Police, along with Natarajan Ramesh Babu to take up the position of DG, Correctional Services, and Ajay Mukund Ranade to be posted as ADG & IGP (Law & Order).

Election Schedule Announced

This comes after the announcement of the election schedule for Assembly elections in four states--West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam--along with the Union Territory of Puducherry by the Election Commission on Sunday.

According to the schedule, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.