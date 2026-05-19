Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved Rs 1,344 crore for development schemes. Projects include power infrastructure, water supply, tourism, Badri cow conservation, and construction of residential and non-residential buildings across the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has granted financial and administrative approval worth Rs 1,344 crore for various development schemes across the state. The approvals include projects related to power infrastructure, drinking water supply, irrigation, tourism, parking facilities, construction of residential and non-residential buildings, conservation of Badri cows, and effective implementation of district plans, according to an official statement by the CMO on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

District-Level Project Approvals

The Chief Minister approved the release of the remaining Rs 63.62 lakh for tube well construction in Vikasnagar Colony, Bithoria No. 1, in Nainital district. Approval was also granted for the release of the first instalment of Rs 2 crore against the sanctioned amount of Rs 6.54 crore for the establishment of power substations in the Saryu Valley and Shama areas under Kapkot Assembly constituency in Bageshwar district. Additionally, approval was given for the release of ₹1.96 crore as the first instalment against Rs 4.92 crore for bunch cable works in the uncovered areas of Dehradun Cantonment Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for the beautification of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Park and pond in Darau village under Kichha Assembly constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district. Approval was granted for the release of Rs 1.54 crore as the first instalment against ₹3.85 crore for the construction of a non-residential office building of the Rural Construction Department in Raitoli village of Rudraprayag district.

State-Wide Schemes and Major Funding

Furthermore, approval was provided for Rs 30.03 crore for the conservation and promotion of Badri cows at Bhararisain under the Animal Husbandry Department. Approval was also granted for the justified cost proposed by NBCC for the operation of special services and cleaning work at the newly constructed District Court Complex in Dehradun. The approved amount includes Rs 239.51 lakh and Rs 199.86 lakh respectively, totalling Rs 4.39 crore, the release said.

Financial Allocations for 2026-27

For the financial year 2026-27, the Chief Minister approved placing Rs 1,018 crore earmarked under district plans at the disposal of all District Magistrates. A budget provision of Rs 100 crore was also made for electricity tariff subsidies for domestic consumers, against which Rs 27.74 crore has been released. Under the Annual State Plan for 2026-27, approval was granted for the release of the first instalment of Rs 150 crore against the budget provision of Rs 478.88 crore for externally aided ADB-funded projects being executed by PITCUL. Additionally, Rs 45 crore was released as the first instalment under the state plan for PFC-funded ongoing and operational schemes.

Tourism and Infrastructure Development

Approval was also granted for the release of the remaining Rs 55 crore out of the Rs 110 crore allocated as grant-in-aid for the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council. The Chief Minister also approved Rs 3.02 crore for the construction of six Type-2 and one Type-3 residential quarters at Pati Police Station in Champawat district. Approval was also granted for the construction of nine igloo huts at Nabi Dhang camp on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route in Pithoragarh district under the Tourism Department, the release noted. Further approvals include Rs 1 crore for the Ukhimath-Pingalapani scheme, Rs 83.64 lakh for parking construction at Jamnikhal in Tehri Garhwal district, and Rs 2.84 crore as the 10 per cent state share against the central assistance of Rs 25.55 crore for construction work under the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana during the financial year 2026-27. (ANI)