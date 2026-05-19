A massive fire broke out at the BK Traders godown in the Kanli Bagh area of Baramulla district on Monday night. Firefighting efforts are underway. This follows a separate fire incident at a hardware warehouse in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor on Saturday.

A massive fire broke out at the BK Traders godown in the Kanli Bagh area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday night. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Videos showed plumes of smoke billowing in the air. Locals also gathered at the spot after the news broke out in the area. Further details are awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recent Fire in Akhnoor

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor market on Saturday. After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot and went about dousing the blazes As per the inputs, there was no loss of life or injuries reported in the incident.(ANI)