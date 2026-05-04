The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election has brought a historic shift, with the BJP crossing 200 seats and ending the TMC’s 15-year rule. High voter turnout and strong gains across regions helped BJP dominate. TMC managed limited wins, while other parties played minor roles. The results show changing voter mood and mark a new political phase.
West Bengal is witnessing a historic political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moves towards a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. According to trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 8:26 PM, the BJP has already won 136 seats and is leading in 72 more, taking it well past the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is far behind with 49 wins and leads in 30 seats. This marks the end of the party’s 15-year rule in the state.
A major political turning point
This election has changed Bengal’s political landscape. The BJP, once a minor player in the state, has now emerged as the dominant force. With around 46% vote share, it has clearly overtaken the TMC, which stands at about 40.8%.
The high voter turnout of over 90% across two phases shows how strongly people participated in this election. The results suggest that voters were looking for change.
Key leaders and major battles
Several top leaders were in the spotlight, including Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh. While the BJP gained across regions, some constituencies remained closely contested, showing that the political fight was intense.
Full list of winners (constituency-wise)
BJP Winners
Mekliganj — Dadhiram Ray
Mathabhanga — Nishith Pramanik
Dinhata — Ajay Ray
Dhupguri — Naresh Roy
Rajganj — Dinesh Sarkar
Dabgram-Fulbari — Sikha Chatterjee
Kalimpong — Bharat Kumar Chetri
Darjeeling — Noman Rai
Kurseong — Sonam Lama
Matigara-Naxalbari — Anandamay Barman
Phansidewa — Durga Murmu
Karandighi — Biraj Biswas
Hematabad — Haripada Barman
Kaliaganj — Utpal Brahmacharo
Raiganj — Koushik Chowdhury
Balurghat — Bidyut Kumar Roy
Tapan — Budhrai Tudu
Gangarampur — Satyendra Nath Roy
Habibpur — Joyel Murmu
Manikchak — Gaur Chandra Mandal
Malda — Gopal Chandra Saha
Murshidabad — Gouri Sankar Ghosh
Nabagram — Dilip Saha
Burwan — Sukhen Kumar Bagdi
Kandi — Gargi Das Ghosh
Beldanga — Bharat Kumar Jhawar
Baharampur — Subrata Maitra
Nakashipara — Santanu Dey
Krishnanagar Uttar — Tarak Nath Chatterjee
Krishnanagar Dakshin — Sadhan Ghosh
Krishnaganj — Sukanta Biswas
Ranaghat Dakshin — Ashim Kumar Biswas
Gaighata — Subrata Thakur
Habra — Debdas Mondal
Ashoknagar — Dr. Sumay Hira
Bijpur — Sudipta Das
Naihati — Sumitro Chatterjee
Bhatpara — Pawan Kumar Singh
Khardaha — Kalyan Chakraborti
Baranagar — Sajal Ghosh
Sandeshkhali — Sanat Sardar
Hingalganj — Rekha Patra
Gosaba — Bikarna Naskar
Kakdwip — Dipankar Jana
Sagar — Sumanta Mandal
Behala Purba — Sankar Sikder
Jorasanko — Vijay Ojha
Shyampukur — Purnima Chakraborty
Maniktala — Tapas Roy
Kashipur-Belgachhia — Ritesh Tiwari
Howrah Uttar — Umesh Rai
Shibpur — Rudranil Ghosh
Shyampur — Dr. Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay
Jagatballavpur — Anupam Ghosh
Sreerampur — Bhaskar Bhattacharya
Balagarh — Sumana Sarkar
Saptagram — Swaraj Ghosh
Arambag — Bag Hemanta
Goghat — Prasanta Digar
Panskura Purba — Subrata Maity
Nandakumar — Khanra Nirmal
Egra — Adhikari Dibyendu
Dantan — Ajit Kumar Jana
Nayagram — Amiya Kisku
Gopiballavpur — Rajesh Mahata
Jhargram — Lakshmi Kanta Sau
Keshiary — Bhadra Hemram
Sabang — Amal Kumar Panda
Debra — Subhashis Om
Daspur — Tapan Kumar Dutta
Ghatal — Sital Kapat
Chandrakona — Sukanta Dolui
Garbeta — Pradip Lodha
Salboni — Biman Mahata
Medinipur — Sankar Kumar Guchhait
Binpur — Dr. Pranat Tudu
Bandwan — Labsen Baskey
Balarampur — Jaladhar Mahato
Baghmundi — Rahidas Mahato
Joypur — Biswajit Mahato
Purulia — Sudip Kumar Mukherjee
Kashipur — Kamala Kanta Hansda
Para — Nadiar Chand Bouri
Raghunathpur — Mamoni Bauri
Saltora — Chandana Bauri
Chhatna — Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay
Ranibandh — Khudiram Tudu
Raipur — Kshetramohan Hansda
Taldangra — Souvik Patra
Bankura — Niladri Sekhar Dana
Barjora — Billeswar Sinha
Onda — Amarnath Shakha
Bishnupur — Shukla Chatterjee
Indus — Nirmal Kumar Dhara
Sonamukhi — Dibakar Gharami
Bardhaman Dakshin — Moumita Biswas Misra
Raina — Subhash Patra
Jamalpur — Arun Halder
Monteswar — Saikat Panja
Kalna — Siddhartha Majumdar
Memari — Manab Guha
Bhatar — Karfa Soumen
Purbasthali Dakshin — Pran Krishna Tapadar
Purbasthali Uttar — Gopal Chattopadhyay
Katwa — Krishna Ghosh
Ketugram — Anadi Ghosh
Ausgram — Kalita Maji
Galsi — Raju Patra
Pandabeswar — Jitendra Kumar Tewari
Durgapur Purba — Chandra Sekhar Banerjee
Durgapur Paschim — Lakshman Chandra Ghorui
Raniganj — Partha Ghosh
Jamuria — Dr. Bijan Mukherjee
Asansol Dakshin — Agnimitra Paul
Asansol Uttar — Krishnendu Mukherjee
Kulti — Ajay Kumar Poddar
Barabani — Arijit Roy
Dubrajpur — Anup Kumar Saha
Mayureswar — Dudh Kumar Mondal
TMC Winners
Sitai — Sangita Roy
Chopra — Hamidul Rahaman
Islampur — Agarwal Kanaia Lal
Goalpokhar — Md Ghulam Rabbani
Chakulia — Azad Minhajul Arfin
Itahar — Mosaraf Hussen
Chanchal — Prasun Banerjee
Malatipur — Abdur Rahim Boxi
Mothabari — Islam Md Najrul
Sujapur — Sabina Yeasmin
Samserganj — Mohammed Noor Alam
Suti — Emani Biswas
Raghunathganj — Akhruzzaman
Sagardighi — Bayron Biswas
Lalgola — Abdul Aziz Doctor
Bhagawangola — Reyat Hossain Sarkar
Bharatpur — Mustafijur Rahaman
Hariharpara — Niamot Sheikh
Jalangi — Babar Ali
Kaliganj — Alifa Ahmed
Chapra — Jeber Sekh
Baduria — Burhanul Mukaddim
Kamarhati — Madan Mitra
Deganga — Anisur Rahaman Bidesh
Haroa — Abdul Matin Muhammad
Minakhan — Usha Rani Mondal
Basirhat Uttar — Md Tauseffur Rahman
Basanti — Nilima Mistry Bishal
Kultali — Ganesh Chandra Mondal
Kulpi — Barnali Dhara
Canning Purba — Md Baharul Islam
Magrahat Purba — Sarmistha Purkait
Bishnupur — Dilip Mondal
Kasba — Ahmed Javed Khan
Metiaburuz — Abdul Khaleque Molla
Ballygunge — Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
Chowrangee — Nayana Bandyopadhyay
Entally — Sandipan Saha
Howrah Dakshin — Nandita Chowdhury
Sankrail — Priya Paul
Panchla — Gulsan Mullick
Uluberia Purba — Ritabrata Banerjee
Domjur — Tapas Maity
Chanditala — Swati Khandoker
Dhanekhali — Asima Patra
Kharagpur — Dinen Roy
Keshpur — Seuli Saha
Khandaghosh — Nabin Chandra Bag
Other Winners
Domkal — Md Mostafijur Rahaman (CPI-M)
Bhangar — Md Nawsad Siddique (AISF)
Rejinagar — Humayun Kabir (AJUP)
Nowda — Humayun Kabir (AJUP)
Farakka — Motab Shaikh (INC)
Raninagar — Julfikar Ali (INC)
Why BJP won big
Several factors appear to have contributed to BJP’s strong performance:
1. Strong campaign strategy
The party ran an aggressive campaign and raised multiple issues to challenge the ruling TMC.
2. Wider voter reach
BJP expanded its presence across regions where it had little influence earlier.
3. Clear messaging
The campaign focused on development, governance, and change, which appealed to many voters.
4. Anti-incumbency
After 15 years of TMC rule, some voters were ready for a change.
Impact on Bengal politics
This election marks a turning point in West Bengal politics. The state, once dominated by Left parties and later by TMC, now sees the BJP as the main political force.
The result is significant because it breaks long-standing political patterns. The BJP’s rise shows that voter behaviour is changing and new political equations are forming.
The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have changed the state’s political landscape in a big way. The BJP’s historic win signals a new phase, while the TMC faces the task of rebuilding.
This election marks a major turning point for West Bengal. The BJP’s rise shows a clear shift in voter mood. The TMC, which ruled for 15 years, now faces its toughest setback.
The focus will now move to governance, jobs, and development. Voters will expect quick action from the new leadership.