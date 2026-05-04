The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election has brought a historic shift, with the BJP crossing 200 seats and ending the TMC’s 15-year rule. High voter turnout and strong gains across regions helped BJP dominate. TMC managed limited wins, while other parties played minor roles. The results show changing voter mood and mark a new political phase.

West Bengal is witnessing a historic political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moves towards a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. According to trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 8:26 PM, the BJP has already won 136 seats and is leading in 72 more, taking it well past the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly.

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The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is far behind with 49 wins and leads in 30 seats. This marks the end of the party’s 15-year rule in the state.

A major political turning point

This election has changed Bengal’s political landscape. The BJP, once a minor player in the state, has now emerged as the dominant force. With around 46% vote share, it has clearly overtaken the TMC, which stands at about 40.8%.

The high voter turnout of over 90% across two phases shows how strongly people participated in this election. The results suggest that voters were looking for change.

Key leaders and major battles

Several top leaders were in the spotlight, including Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh. While the BJP gained across regions, some constituencies remained closely contested, showing that the political fight was intense.

Full list of winners (constituency-wise)

BJP Winners

Mekliganj — Dadhiram Ray

Mathabhanga — Nishith Pramanik

Dinhata — Ajay Ray

Dhupguri — Naresh Roy

Rajganj — Dinesh Sarkar

Dabgram-Fulbari — Sikha Chatterjee

Kalimpong — Bharat Kumar Chetri

Darjeeling — Noman Rai

Kurseong — Sonam Lama

Matigara-Naxalbari — Anandamay Barman

Phansidewa — Durga Murmu

Karandighi — Biraj Biswas

Hematabad — Haripada Barman

Kaliaganj — Utpal Brahmacharo

Raiganj — Koushik Chowdhury

Balurghat — Bidyut Kumar Roy

Tapan — Budhrai Tudu

Gangarampur — Satyendra Nath Roy

Habibpur — Joyel Murmu

Manikchak — Gaur Chandra Mandal

Malda — Gopal Chandra Saha

Murshidabad — Gouri Sankar Ghosh

Nabagram — Dilip Saha

Burwan — Sukhen Kumar Bagdi

Kandi — Gargi Das Ghosh

Beldanga — Bharat Kumar Jhawar

Baharampur — Subrata Maitra

Nakashipara — Santanu Dey

Krishnanagar Uttar — Tarak Nath Chatterjee

Krishnanagar Dakshin — Sadhan Ghosh

Krishnaganj — Sukanta Biswas

Ranaghat Dakshin — Ashim Kumar Biswas

Gaighata — Subrata Thakur

Habra — Debdas Mondal

Ashoknagar — Dr. Sumay Hira

Bijpur — Sudipta Das

Naihati — Sumitro Chatterjee

Bhatpara — Pawan Kumar Singh

Khardaha — Kalyan Chakraborti

Baranagar — Sajal Ghosh

Sandeshkhali — Sanat Sardar

Hingalganj — Rekha Patra

Gosaba — Bikarna Naskar

Kakdwip — Dipankar Jana

Sagar — Sumanta Mandal

Behala Purba — Sankar Sikder

Jorasanko — Vijay Ojha

Shyampukur — Purnima Chakraborty

Maniktala — Tapas Roy

Kashipur-Belgachhia — Ritesh Tiwari

Howrah Uttar — Umesh Rai

Shibpur — Rudranil Ghosh

Shyampur — Dr. Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay

Jagatballavpur — Anupam Ghosh

Sreerampur — Bhaskar Bhattacharya

Balagarh — Sumana Sarkar

Saptagram — Swaraj Ghosh

Arambag — Bag Hemanta

Goghat — Prasanta Digar

Panskura Purba — Subrata Maity

Nandakumar — Khanra Nirmal

Egra — Adhikari Dibyendu

Dantan — Ajit Kumar Jana

Nayagram — Amiya Kisku

Gopiballavpur — Rajesh Mahata

Jhargram — Lakshmi Kanta Sau

Keshiary — Bhadra Hemram

Sabang — Amal Kumar Panda

Debra — Subhashis Om

Daspur — Tapan Kumar Dutta

Ghatal — Sital Kapat

Chandrakona — Sukanta Dolui

Garbeta — Pradip Lodha

Salboni — Biman Mahata

Medinipur — Sankar Kumar Guchhait

Binpur — Dr. Pranat Tudu

Bandwan — Labsen Baskey

Balarampur — Jaladhar Mahato

Baghmundi — Rahidas Mahato

Joypur — Biswajit Mahato

Purulia — Sudip Kumar Mukherjee

Kashipur — Kamala Kanta Hansda

Para — Nadiar Chand Bouri

Raghunathpur — Mamoni Bauri

Saltora — Chandana Bauri

Chhatna — Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay

Ranibandh — Khudiram Tudu

Raipur — Kshetramohan Hansda

Taldangra — Souvik Patra

Bankura — Niladri Sekhar Dana

Barjora — Billeswar Sinha

Onda — Amarnath Shakha

Bishnupur — Shukla Chatterjee

Indus — Nirmal Kumar Dhara

Sonamukhi — Dibakar Gharami

Bardhaman Dakshin — Moumita Biswas Misra

Raina — Subhash Patra

Jamalpur — Arun Halder

Monteswar — Saikat Panja

Kalna — Siddhartha Majumdar

Memari — Manab Guha

Bhatar — Karfa Soumen

Purbasthali Dakshin — Pran Krishna Tapadar

Purbasthali Uttar — Gopal Chattopadhyay

Katwa — Krishna Ghosh

Ketugram — Anadi Ghosh

Ausgram — Kalita Maji

Galsi — Raju Patra

Pandabeswar — Jitendra Kumar Tewari

Durgapur Purba — Chandra Sekhar Banerjee

Durgapur Paschim — Lakshman Chandra Ghorui

Raniganj — Partha Ghosh

Jamuria — Dr. Bijan Mukherjee

Asansol Dakshin — Agnimitra Paul

Asansol Uttar — Krishnendu Mukherjee

Kulti — Ajay Kumar Poddar

Barabani — Arijit Roy

Dubrajpur — Anup Kumar Saha

Mayureswar — Dudh Kumar Mondal

TMC Winners

Sitai — Sangita Roy

Chopra — Hamidul Rahaman

Islampur — Agarwal Kanaia Lal

Goalpokhar — Md Ghulam Rabbani

Chakulia — Azad Minhajul Arfin

Itahar — Mosaraf Hussen

Chanchal — Prasun Banerjee

Malatipur — Abdur Rahim Boxi

Mothabari — Islam Md Najrul

Sujapur — Sabina Yeasmin

Samserganj — Mohammed Noor Alam

Suti — Emani Biswas

Raghunathganj — Akhruzzaman

Sagardighi — Bayron Biswas

Lalgola — Abdul Aziz Doctor

Bhagawangola — Reyat Hossain Sarkar

Bharatpur — Mustafijur Rahaman

Hariharpara — Niamot Sheikh

Jalangi — Babar Ali

Kaliganj — Alifa Ahmed

Chapra — Jeber Sekh

Baduria — Burhanul Mukaddim

Kamarhati — Madan Mitra

Deganga — Anisur Rahaman Bidesh

Haroa — Abdul Matin Muhammad

Minakhan — Usha Rani Mondal

Basirhat Uttar — Md Tauseffur Rahman

Basanti — Nilima Mistry Bishal

Kultali — Ganesh Chandra Mondal

Kulpi — Barnali Dhara

Canning Purba — Md Baharul Islam

Magrahat Purba — Sarmistha Purkait

Bishnupur — Dilip Mondal

Kasba — Ahmed Javed Khan

Metiaburuz — Abdul Khaleque Molla

Ballygunge — Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

Chowrangee — Nayana Bandyopadhyay

Entally — Sandipan Saha

Howrah Dakshin — Nandita Chowdhury

Sankrail — Priya Paul

Panchla — Gulsan Mullick

Uluberia Purba — Ritabrata Banerjee

Domjur — Tapas Maity

Chanditala — Swati Khandoker

Dhanekhali — Asima Patra

Kharagpur — Dinen Roy

Keshpur — Seuli Saha

Khandaghosh — Nabin Chandra Bag

Other Winners

Domkal — Md Mostafijur Rahaman (CPI-M)

Bhangar — Md Nawsad Siddique (AISF)

Rejinagar — Humayun Kabir (AJUP)

Nowda — Humayun Kabir (AJUP)

Farakka — Motab Shaikh (INC)

Raninagar — Julfikar Ali (INC)

Why BJP won big

Several factors appear to have contributed to BJP’s strong performance:

1. Strong campaign strategy

The party ran an aggressive campaign and raised multiple issues to challenge the ruling TMC.

2. Wider voter reach

BJP expanded its presence across regions where it had little influence earlier.

3. Clear messaging

The campaign focused on development, governance, and change, which appealed to many voters.

4. Anti-incumbency

After 15 years of TMC rule, some voters were ready for a change.

Impact on Bengal politics

This election marks a turning point in West Bengal politics. The state, once dominated by Left parties and later by TMC, now sees the BJP as the main political force.

The result is significant because it breaks long-standing political patterns. The BJP’s rise shows that voter behaviour is changing and new political equations are forming.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have changed the state’s political landscape in a big way. The BJP’s historic win signals a new phase, while the TMC faces the task of rebuilding.

This election marks a major turning point for West Bengal. The BJP’s rise shows a clear shift in voter mood. The TMC, which ruled for 15 years, now faces its toughest setback.

The focus will now move to governance, jobs, and development. Voters will expect quick action from the new leadership.