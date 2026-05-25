Sanjay Jha, chair of a parliamentary panel, said the govt addressed seafarer safety in the Strait of Hormuz. Ministries also discussed the energy crisis's impact on the upcoming sowing season, focusing on long-term planning amid the West Asia conflict.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture and Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, on Monday, said that the Shipping Ministry addressed the issues concerning seafarers coming from the Strait of Hormuz, and presented relevant facts before the panel.

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Ministries Discuss Crisis Implications

Sanjay Jha stated that the Petroleum Ministry and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers discussed the implications of the energy crisis in the wake of the West Asia conflict ahead of the upcoming sowing season. He added that the Centre's focus is on long-term planning as the situation regarding a permanent solution to the conflict remains unclear.

Jha said, "While the conflict is taking place elsewhere, we are confronting a completely new set of problems. Regarding all the initiatives undertaken by the government, specifically, representatives from the Ministry of Shipping have arrived today to address issues concerning seafarers from the Strait of Hormuz, and all relevant facts were presented. Officials from other ministries, such as Petroleum and Fertilisers, were also present to discuss the implications for the upcoming sowing season. Since it is currently unclear how long this situation will persist, the focus is on how to formulate effective long-term planning. I believe the government is doing a very commendable job."

Panel Assesses Maritime Trade, Seafarer Safety

Vijay Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, attended the meeting to assess the 'Implications of the West Asia Crisis on India's Maritime Trade, Shipping Infrastructure and Seafarer Safety.' MEA Joint Secretary Aseem Mahajan was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry has maintained that all Indian seafarers in West Asia are safe.

Iran-US Agreement 'Not Imminent'

Earlier today, Iran said that an agreement aimed at a complete solution to the hostilities in West Asia with the United States is 'not imminent' despite progress made on several key issues between the two sides. (ANI)