Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with social media influencers and youth at the 'Social Media Manthan' in Haldwani, urging them to use digital platforms as a powerful tool for positive change, awareness, and nation-building.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the "Social Media Manthan with CM Dhami" programme organised in Haldwani, where he interacted with social media influencers, content creators, digital volunteers, and youth.

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A large number of young participants at the event raised questions related to social media, Uttarakhand's development, employment, culture, nationalism, and the role of youth. Chief Minister Dhami responded to their queries with clarity, openness, and warmth.

'Social Media a Powerful Platform for Positive Change'

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that in today's time, social media is not merely a medium of entertainment, but has emerged as a powerful platform for spreading awareness, bringing positive change, and contributing to nation-building. He stated that today's youth have the ability to take their voices to the global stage through digital platforms, and that the youth of Uttarakhand possess immense talent and potential.

Appealing to the youth, the Chief Minister said that social media should be used for positivity, truth, and the welfare of society. He emphasised the need to remain cautious against fake narratives, misleading information, and forces that attempt to divide society. He added that responsible behaviour on social media and sharing factual information is the responsibility of every young individual today.

Government Committed to Youth Empowerment

Chief Minister Dhami further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also transformed social media into a strong medium of public communication and has continuously inspired youth to actively participate in nation-building through direct engagement. In the same spirit, the Uttarakhand Government is consistently working to promote employment and self-employment opportunities for youth and encourage startups, innovation, sports, culture, and tourism.

He said that the State Government has secured the future of the youth and the state by taking historic decisions such as implementing the anti-cheating law, Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion law, and a stringent land law. He added that while preserving Uttarakhand's culture, traditions, and identity as Devbhoomi, the government is also establishing new dimensions of development.

'Youth as Brand Ambassadors of Uttarakhand'

During the programme, social media influencers and content creators also shared their suggestions and experiences. Chief Minister Dhami said that the government always welcomes the suggestions and positive participation of youth, and in this era of Digital India, the youth of Uttarakhand should become brand ambassadors of the state and present its positive image before the world. (ANI)