Kerala Assembly Election 2026 counting is underway, with the UDF leading in around 69 seats, close to the majority mark. The ruling LDF is trailing, and several ministers are facing tough contests. CM Pinarayi Vijayan is ahead in Dharmadom. With high voter turnout and close fights in many seats, the results may reshape Kerala’s political landscape.

Counting of votes for Kerala’s 140 Assembly constituencies is underway, with trends beginning to show how the election is shaping up after polling on April 9. The state has recorded a strong turnout of 79.63 per cent, reflecting high public interest. Kerala has a long political history, from E. M. S. Namboodiripad forming the world’s first elected communist government in 1957, to decades of power shifts between the UDF and Left Front.

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Kerala has once again shown strong voter participation. The Election Commission recorded a turnout of 79.63 per cent, reflecting high public interest in this election.

UDF surges ahead in early trends

As counting progressed, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) moved ahead in the race. By around 4 pm, the UDF was leading in about 69 seats, bringing it close to the majority mark of 71 in the 140-member Assembly.

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On the other hand, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was trailing with leads in around 22 seats. These numbers are still changing, but they show a clear advantage for the UDF at this stage.

If these trends continue, Kerala could see a change in government after nearly a decade of LDF rule.

Setbacks for several ministers

Early trends also suggest that several ministers from the ruling LDF are facing tough contests in their constituencies. Reports indicate that at least a dozen ministers were trailing at different stages of counting.

This reflects a strong challenge from the opposition and suggests that voters may be looking for change.

Pinarayi Vijayan holds Dharmadom

Despite the broader setbacks for the LDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is performing well in his own constituency. In Dharmadom, he is leading by around 1,500 votes.

This shows that while the party may be struggling overall, Vijayan continues to enjoy strong support in his home seat.

Why this election matters

This election is important because it could end the LDF’s two-term rule in Kerala. The alliance has been in power since 2016 under Vijayan’s leadership.

Before counting began, several exit polls had predicted a comeback for the UDF. The current trends appear to support those predictions.

The results will decide whether Kerala continues with the LDF or shifts back to the UDF.

Full list of key winners

As results are declared, several candidates have already secured victories across the state. Here are the winners:

  1. Pinarayi Vijayan - Dharmadam
  2. Rajan J. Pallan - Thrissur
  3. Ramesh Chennithala- Haripad
  4. T.M. Sasi - Alathur
  5. Adv. Chandy Oommen - Puthupally
  6. Aryadan Shoukath - Nilambur
  7. C.K. Kasim - Thiruvambadi
  8. Adv. Senapathy Venu - Udumbanchola
  9. Adv. Bindhu Krishna - Kollam
  10. P. Mammikutty - Shornur
  11. U. R. Pradeep - Chelakkara
  12. O. J. Janeesh - Kodungallur
  13. C. Ajayaprasad - Punalur
  14. Adv. Cyriac Thomas - Peerumade
  15. Sumod - Tarur
  16. N. Shakthan - Neyyattinkara
  17. V.T. Sooraj - Balusseri
  18. Manoj Moothedan - Perumbavoor
  19. Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan - Muvattupuzha
  20. Roy K. Paulose - Idukki
  21. Nattakom Suresh - Ettumanoor
  22. Adv. K. Premkumar - Ottappalam
  23. A. Prabhakaran - Malampuzha
  24. Xavier Chittilappilly - Wadakkanchery
  25. Kallatra Mahin - Kasaragod
  26. K. K. Valsaraj - Kaipamangalam
  27. Adv. Thomas Unniyadan - Irinjalakuda
  28. Vinu Job Kuzhimannil - Changanassery
  29. Shibu Baby John - Chavara
  30. Adv. V. S. Joy - Thavanur
  31. Uma Thomas - Thrikkakara
  32. Adv. Vishnu Mohan - Eravipuram
  33. M. Vijin - Kalliasseri
  34. K. K. Rema - Vadakara
  35. Tony Chammany - Vypen
  36. T. J. Vinod - Ernakulam
  37. C. R. Mahesh - Karunagappally
  38. Muhammed Sudheersha S. - Vamanapuram
  39. P. A. Mohamed Riyas - Beypore
  40. K. K. Ramachandran - Pudukkad
  41. P. K. Firos - Koduvally
  42. Geethagopi - Nattika
  43. V. Kunhikrishnan - Payyannur
  44. Adv. Vidya Balakrishnan - Elathur
  45. Adv. Mons Joseph - Kaduthuruthy
  46. Adv. Fyzal Babu - Kozhikode South
  47. Adv. T Siddique - Kalpetta
  48. V. T. Balram - Thrithala
  49. Thulasi Teacher - Kongad
  50. Ramesh Pisharody - Palakkad
  51. Adv. Sumesh Achuthan - Chittur
  52. K. Binimon - Vaikom
  53. Karayi Rajan - Thalassery
  54. K. Preman - Nemmara
  55. A. C. Moideen - Kunnamkulam
  56. N. K. Akbar - Guruvayoor
  57. O.S Ambika - Attingal
  58. M.S. Arun Kumar - Mavelikara
  59. K.N. Balagopal - Kottarakkara
  60. Adv. V. Joy - Varkala
  61. Rony K. Baby - Kanjirappally
  62. A.D. Thomas - Alappuzha
  63. Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala - Pathanapuram
  64. Sandeep Varier - Trikaripur
  65. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan - Kottayam
  66. Adv. Shanimol Osman - Aroor
  67. Abin Varkey Kodiyattu - Aranmula
  68. Advocate C. V. Santhakumar - Adoor
  69. B.B. Gopakumar - Chathannoor
  70. Mani C. Kappen - Pala
  71. Anoop Jacob - Piravom
  72. P. K. Praveen - Kuthuparamba
  73. Usha Vijayan - Mananthavady
  74. K.M. Abhijith - Nadapuram
  75. Saneeshkumar Joseph - Chalakudy
  76. Roji M. John - Angamaly
  77. Mohammed Shiyas - Kochi
  78. F. Raja - Devikulam
  79. Adv. M. Liju - Kayamkulam
  80. Adv. Pazhakulam Madhu - Ranni
  81. Ramya Haridas - Chirayinkeezh
  82. Adv. M. Vincent - Kovalam
  83. V. K. Sanoj - Mattannur
  84. Adv. Sajeev Joseph- Irikkur
  85. Adv. Sunny Joseph- Peravoor
  86. I.C. Balakrishnan- Sulthan Bathery
  87. Adv. K. Jayanth- Kozhikode North
  88. A.P. Anilkumar- Wandoor
  89. K.P. Noushad Ali- Ponnani
  90. Anwar Sadath- Aluva
  91. Adv. V.D. Satheesan- Paravur
  92. Deepak Joy- Thripunithura
  93. V.P. Sajeendran- Kunnathunad
  94. Adv. Sebastian M.J.- Poonjar
  95. M.M. Naseer- Chadayamangalam
  96. P.C. Vishnunadh- Kundara
  97. K. Muraleedharan- Vattiyoorkavu
  98. M.R. Baiju- Kattakada
  99. K.V. Sumesh- Azhikode
  100. Saji Cherian- Chengannur
  101. Adv. G Stephen- Aruvikkara
  102. C.K. Hareendran- Parassala
  103. A.K.M. Ashraf- Manjeshwar
  104. Parakkal Abdulla- Kuttiadi
  105. Adv. Fathima Thahiliya- Perambra
  106. M.A. Razak Master- Kunnamangalam
  107. T.P. Ashraf Ali- Kondotty
  108. P.K. Basheer- Ernad
  109. Adv. M. Rahmathulla- Manjeri
  110. Najeeb Kanthapuram- Perinthalmanna
  111. Manjalamkuzhi Ali- Mankada
  112. P.K. Kunhalikutty- Malappuram
  113. K.M.Shaji- Vengara
  114. T.V. Ibrahim- Vallikunnu
  115. P.M.A. Sameer- Tirurangadi
  116. P.K. Navas- Tanur
  117. Kurukkoli Moideen- Tirur
  118. Adv. N. Samsudheen- Mannarkkad
  119. Adv. V.E. Abdul Gafoor- Kalamassery
  120. Adv. T.O. Mohanan-Kannur
  121. Adv. K. Praveen Kumar- Koyilandy
  122. Prof Abid Hussain Thangal- Kottakkal
  123. Muhammed Muhasin- Pattambi
  124. Neelakandan- Udma
  125. Adv. Govindan Pallikappil- Kanhangad
  126. Apu John Joseph- Thodupuzha
  127. Shibhu Theckumpuram- Kothamangalam
  128. G. Sudhakaran- Ambalapuzha
  129. Ullas Kovur- Kunnathur
  130. C.P. John- Thiruvananthapuram
  131. Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Nemom
  132. V. Muraleedharan- Kazhakootam
  133. Prof. C Ravindranath- Manalur
  134. K. Rajan- Ollur
  135. R. Prasad- Cherthala
  136. Reji Cheriyan- Kuttanad
  137. Adv. Varghese Mammen- Thiruvalla
  138. Adv. K.U. Jenish Kumar- Konni
  139. G.R. Anil- Nedumangad
  140. T.K. Govindan Master- Taliparamba

High voter turnout reflects strong interest

The voter turnout of nearly 80 per cent shows how closely people are following this election. Kerala is known for high political awareness, and this election has been no different.

Issues such as development, welfare schemes, employment, and governance have played a major role in shaping voter choices.

Close contests in many seats

Even though the UDF is ahead overall, several constituencies are witnessing close fights. Margins in many seats remain narrow, and results could change as counting progresses.

This means the final outcome will only become clear once all rounds of counting are completed.

The majority mark in the Kerala Assembly is 71 seats. The UDF’s current lead puts it in a strong position, but it still needs to maintain its advantage until the final results.

If the UDF crosses the majority mark, it will form the next government. If not, smaller parties and independent candidates could play an important role.

A possible political shift

Kerala has often alternated between the UDF and LDF in past elections. However, the scale of the current lead suggests that this may not just be a routine change.

It could reflect a stronger voter message, possibly linked to governance issues, anti-incumbency, or a desire for new policies.

Final results awaited

As counting continues, the focus remains on key constituencies and overall seat tally. Political leaders, party workers, and voters are all watching closely.

The final results will decide not just who forms the government, but also the direction Kerala’s politics will take in the coming years.

For now, the UDF holds the edge, but the race is not over yet.