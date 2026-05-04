Kerala Assembly Election 2026 counting is underway, with the UDF leading in around 69 seats, close to the majority mark. The ruling LDF is trailing, and several ministers are facing tough contests. CM Pinarayi Vijayan is ahead in Dharmadom. With high voter turnout and close fights in many seats, the results may reshape Kerala’s political landscape.

Counting of votes for Kerala’s 140 Assembly constituencies is underway, with trends beginning to show how the election is shaping up after polling on April 9. The state has recorded a strong turnout of 79.63 per cent, reflecting high public interest. Kerala has a long political history, from E. M. S. Namboodiripad forming the world’s first elected communist government in 1957, to decades of power shifts between the UDF and Left Front.

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Kerala has once again shown strong voter participation. The Election Commission recorded a turnout of 79.63 per cent, reflecting high public interest in this election.

UDF surges ahead in early trends

As counting progressed, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) moved ahead in the race. By around 4 pm, the UDF was leading in about 69 seats, bringing it close to the majority mark of 71 in the 140-member Assembly.

On the other hand, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was trailing with leads in around 22 seats. These numbers are still changing, but they show a clear advantage for the UDF at this stage.

If these trends continue, Kerala could see a change in government after nearly a decade of LDF rule.

Setbacks for several ministers

Early trends also suggest that several ministers from the ruling LDF are facing tough contests in their constituencies. Reports indicate that at least a dozen ministers were trailing at different stages of counting.

This reflects a strong challenge from the opposition and suggests that voters may be looking for change.

Pinarayi Vijayan holds Dharmadom

Despite the broader setbacks for the LDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is performing well in his own constituency. In Dharmadom, he is leading by around 1,500 votes.

This shows that while the party may be struggling overall, Vijayan continues to enjoy strong support in his home seat.

Why this election matters

This election is important because it could end the LDF’s two-term rule in Kerala. The alliance has been in power since 2016 under Vijayan’s leadership.

Before counting began, several exit polls had predicted a comeback for the UDF. The current trends appear to support those predictions.

The results will decide whether Kerala continues with the LDF or shifts back to the UDF.

Full list of key winners

As results are declared, several candidates have already secured victories across the state. Here are the winners:

Pinarayi Vijayan - Dharmadam Rajan J. Pallan - Thrissur Ramesh Chennithala- Haripad T.M. Sasi - Alathur Adv. Chandy Oommen - Puthupally Aryadan Shoukath - Nilambur C.K. Kasim - Thiruvambadi Adv. Senapathy Venu - Udumbanchola Adv. Bindhu Krishna - Kollam P. Mammikutty - Shornur U. R. Pradeep - Chelakkara O. J. Janeesh - Kodungallur C. Ajayaprasad - Punalur Adv. Cyriac Thomas - Peerumade Sumod - Tarur N. Shakthan - Neyyattinkara V.T. Sooraj - Balusseri Manoj Moothedan - Perumbavoor Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan - Muvattupuzha Roy K. Paulose - Idukki Nattakom Suresh - Ettumanoor Adv. K. Premkumar - Ottappalam A. Prabhakaran - Malampuzha Xavier Chittilappilly - Wadakkanchery Kallatra Mahin - Kasaragod K. K. Valsaraj - Kaipamangalam Adv. Thomas Unniyadan - Irinjalakuda Vinu Job Kuzhimannil - Changanassery Shibu Baby John - Chavara Adv. V. S. Joy - Thavanur Uma Thomas - Thrikkakara Adv. Vishnu Mohan - Eravipuram M. Vijin - Kalliasseri K. K. Rema - Vadakara Tony Chammany - Vypen T. J. Vinod - Ernakulam C. R. Mahesh - Karunagappally Muhammed Sudheersha S. - Vamanapuram P. A. Mohamed Riyas - Beypore K. K. Ramachandran - Pudukkad P. K. Firos - Koduvally Geethagopi - Nattika V. Kunhikrishnan - Payyannur Adv. Vidya Balakrishnan - Elathur Adv. Mons Joseph - Kaduthuruthy Adv. Fyzal Babu - Kozhikode South Adv. T Siddique - Kalpetta V. T. Balram - Thrithala Thulasi Teacher - Kongad Ramesh Pisharody - Palakkad Adv. Sumesh Achuthan - Chittur K. Binimon - Vaikom Karayi Rajan - Thalassery K. Preman - Nemmara A. C. Moideen - Kunnamkulam N. K. Akbar - Guruvayoor O.S Ambika - Attingal M.S. Arun Kumar - Mavelikara K.N. Balagopal - Kottarakkara Adv. V. Joy - Varkala Rony K. Baby - Kanjirappally A.D. Thomas - Alappuzha Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala - Pathanapuram Sandeep Varier - Trikaripur Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan - Kottayam Adv. Shanimol Osman - Aroor Abin Varkey Kodiyattu - Aranmula Advocate C. V. Santhakumar - Adoor B.B. Gopakumar - Chathannoor Mani C. Kappen - Pala Anoop Jacob - Piravom P. K. Praveen - Kuthuparamba Usha Vijayan - Mananthavady K.M. Abhijith - Nadapuram Saneeshkumar Joseph - Chalakudy Roji M. John - Angamaly Mohammed Shiyas - Kochi F. Raja - Devikulam Adv. M. Liju - Kayamkulam Adv. Pazhakulam Madhu - Ranni Ramya Haridas - Chirayinkeezh Adv. M. Vincent - Kovalam V. K. Sanoj - Mattannur Adv. Sajeev Joseph- Irikkur Adv. Sunny Joseph- Peravoor I.C. Balakrishnan- Sulthan Bathery Adv. K. Jayanth- Kozhikode North A.P. Anilkumar- Wandoor K.P. Noushad Ali- Ponnani Anwar Sadath- Aluva Adv. V.D. Satheesan- Paravur Deepak Joy- Thripunithura V.P. Sajeendran- Kunnathunad Adv. Sebastian M.J.- Poonjar M.M. Naseer- Chadayamangalam P.C. Vishnunadh- Kundara K. Muraleedharan- Vattiyoorkavu M.R. Baiju- Kattakada K.V. Sumesh- Azhikode Saji Cherian- Chengannur Adv. G Stephen- Aruvikkara C.K. Hareendran- Parassala A.K.M. Ashraf- Manjeshwar Parakkal Abdulla- Kuttiadi Adv. Fathima Thahiliya- Perambra M.A. Razak Master- Kunnamangalam T.P. Ashraf Ali- Kondotty P.K. Basheer- Ernad Adv. M. Rahmathulla- Manjeri Najeeb Kanthapuram- Perinthalmanna Manjalamkuzhi Ali- Mankada P.K. Kunhalikutty- Malappuram K.M.Shaji- Vengara T.V. Ibrahim- Vallikunnu P.M.A. Sameer- Tirurangadi P.K. Navas- Tanur Kurukkoli Moideen- Tirur Adv. N. Samsudheen- Mannarkkad Adv. V.E. Abdul Gafoor- Kalamassery Adv. T.O. Mohanan-Kannur Adv. K. Praveen Kumar- Koyilandy Prof Abid Hussain Thangal- Kottakkal Muhammed Muhasin- Pattambi Neelakandan- Udma Adv. Govindan Pallikappil- Kanhangad Apu John Joseph- Thodupuzha Shibhu Theckumpuram- Kothamangalam G. Sudhakaran- Ambalapuzha Ullas Kovur- Kunnathur C.P. John- Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Nemom V. Muraleedharan- Kazhakootam Prof. C Ravindranath- Manalur K. Rajan- Ollur R. Prasad- Cherthala Reji Cheriyan- Kuttanad Adv. Varghese Mammen- Thiruvalla Adv. K.U. Jenish Kumar- Konni G.R. Anil- Nedumangad T.K. Govindan Master- Taliparamba

High voter turnout reflects strong interest

The voter turnout of nearly 80 per cent shows how closely people are following this election. Kerala is known for high political awareness, and this election has been no different.

Issues such as development, welfare schemes, employment, and governance have played a major role in shaping voter choices.

Close contests in many seats

Even though the UDF is ahead overall, several constituencies are witnessing close fights. Margins in many seats remain narrow, and results could change as counting progresses.

This means the final outcome will only become clear once all rounds of counting are completed.

The majority mark in the Kerala Assembly is 71 seats. The UDF’s current lead puts it in a strong position, but it still needs to maintain its advantage until the final results.

If the UDF crosses the majority mark, it will form the next government. If not, smaller parties and independent candidates could play an important role.

A possible political shift

Kerala has often alternated between the UDF and LDF in past elections. However, the scale of the current lead suggests that this may not just be a routine change.

It could reflect a stronger voter message, possibly linked to governance issues, anti-incumbency, or a desire for new policies.

Final results awaited

As counting continues, the focus remains on key constituencies and overall seat tally. Political leaders, party workers, and voters are all watching closely.

The final results will decide not just who forms the government, but also the direction Kerala’s politics will take in the coming years.

For now, the UDF holds the edge, but the race is not over yet.