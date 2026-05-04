The ECI has clarified that VVPAT slips found discarded in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas were from a mock poll. The poll body has initiated an enquiry as BJP and CPIM leaders criticised the incident and demanded a probe.

The Election Commission of India has issued a clarification after VVPAT slips allegedly from booth number 29 of Noapara Assembly were found discarded in Subhashnagar of Ichapur Nilganj Panchayat of Madhyamgram Assembly, hours before counting which is scheduled in West Bengal. The poll body said that the slips found were not linked to actual voting but were used for mock poll before elections.

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"Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown are related to mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on the day of voting. Further, a detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and necessary action," Election Commission said.

Political Backlash Over Discarded Slips

The incident quickly garnered political attention, and along with police, CPIM candidate from the seat, Gargi Chatterjee and BJP candidate from Madhyamgram, Arjun Singh, arrived at the spot and expressed stern criticism against the Election Commission over the alleged incident.

BJP Demands Investigation

BJP candidate for the seat, Arjun Singh, lodged a complaint with the ECI and demanded "proper investigation" into the matter, urging action against the guilty.

"VVPAT slips used with the EVM of booth number 29, located in the Garulia area under the Noyapara Assembly constituency, were found in a garbage heap in Subhash Nagar, under Duttapukur police station area, on Sunday evening. As per the rules, the VVPAT slips should be kept in the strong room with the EVM. Upon receiving news of the incident, I personally went to the spot, assessed the situation, and spoke with party workers. In this regard, I have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and demanded a proper investigation into the incident along with strict action against the guilty," Singh wrote in a post on X.

Hundreds of VVPAT slips of Booth No. 29 located in Garulia, under 107- Noapara Assembly Constituency have been found in a garbage at Subhas Nagar under Duttapukur Police Station and under Madhyamgram Assembly Constituency. How is it possible? The VVPAT slips must have been kept… pic.twitter.com/iYC5OAjv2W — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) May 3, 2026

CPIM Questions Security

Meanwhile, CPIM candidate from the seat, Gargi Chatterjee, recognised it as the Election Commission's fault, calling it 'Nirjatan' Commission.

Claiming that the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal did not respond to her call, she called for the commission to show the EVM unit before the counting process. "We called the CEO, but he doesn't have time for the CPIM... We'll demand an investigation, and the counting process can't start till they show us the EVM unit... Most of the slips are of my name... I will call it the Election Commission's fault," she said.

Additionally, CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary, Md Salim, raised questions over the security of strong rooms and stated that most of the VVPAT slips show votes cast in favour of the party candidate Gargi Chatterjee.

In the midst of high voltage drama related to safety of Strong Rooms, #VVPAT slips are lying on the street. Mostly votes casted in favour of @cpimspeak Noapara candidate Gargi Chatterjee. @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/4skzznKkH0 — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) May 3, 2026

The development comes as votes will be counted for West Bengal Assembly polls today. (ANI)