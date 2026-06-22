In the West Bengal Budget 2026, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta has announced a massive recruitment drive for one lakh government jobs. This includes 50,000 posts for teachers and education staff, and 20,000 for the police force.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta has made a huge announcement in his first budget, bringing great news for the state's unemployed youth. In the first full budget of West Bengal's first BJP government, a major push for employment has been revealed. The Finance Minister announced that a total of one lakh vacant government posts will be filled, giving hope to lakhs of young people waiting for jobs.

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1 Lakh Jobs and 33% Reservation for Women

Out of these one lakh jobs, the education sector gets the biggest share. A total of 50,000 people will be hired as teachers and education staff. The police department will also recruit another 20,000 personnel. This means these two departments alone will fill 70,000 vacancies.

The new government has also put a special focus on women's empowerment. A solid 33 percent of all new jobs will be reserved for women. Experts believe this is a big step towards gender equality in the state's workforce.

Special Quota for Agniveers

There's also good news for Agniveers who have served under the central government's Agnipath scheme. For posts where it's applicable, a 10 percent reservation will be set aside for them. This is a positive move to help these former service members find new careers.

Relaxation in Age Limit

Job aspirants have another reason to cheer. The government is giving a 5-year relaxation on the upper age limit for applying to government posts. This benefit will be available for the next two years. This means many candidates who had lost their chance due to age can now dream of a government job again.

Overall, both job seekers and the general public are hopeful that these announcements will give a new boost to the employment situation in the state.