CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das stated that government representatives have shared notifications from Bihar and Assam. These guarantee the withdrawal of FIRs and the release of all detainees involved in the NEET-UG protests, with more states to follow.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has said that government representatives shared copies of Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing withdrawal of FIRs, no future action and release of all detainees and arrested individuals.

CJP receives 'guarantee' from government

Taking to X, the CJP chief spokesperson said, "Hours after our press conference, Government's representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees".

"They've reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee notifications by the Union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed-upon language shall be used", he further added.

Earlier, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das shared the order on X and said, "Next up, Assam Government guarantees release of all arrested protesters, no FIRs or action in future, and withdrawal of all existing FIRs."

In a separate post on X, Das said, "After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan. No FIRs have been registered. None will be. We are continuously working to ensure all other risky BJP/NDA states release notifications in the required language in protesters' interest. We will never let any youth fight this alone!"

Assam government announces withdrawal of cases

The Assam government on Monday announced that it will withdraw cases and other legal proceedings initiated against people who participated in protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

In a press release issued by the Home and Political Department, Assam, a total of five cases had been registered in Assam in connection with the protests, resulting in the arrests of 13 persons.

As regards these cases registered before 6 pm on 26.07.2026, after careful consideration of all aspects of the circumstances and the consequent need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem, the Government of Assam has decided that no adverse legal action will be initiated by any of the Police authorities within the State against those persons who have been involved in these protests.

The release said the process for withdrawing the registered cases, irrespective of the stage of the process within the State of Assam, will be initiated as per law promptly.

About arrests/ detentions already made against the cases registered as stated above, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be initiated expeditiously.

The Government does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account, as per the press note.

Agitation called off after Pradhan's resignation

Meanwhile, the agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)