Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Centre's efforts for wildlife protection, reaffirming the commitment to "conservation, sustainable practices and protecting habitats" on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

Noting the NDA government's efforts for wildlife conservation, PM Modi highlighted the International Big Cat Alliance and the translocation of cheetahs. In a series of X posts, the Prime Minister wrote, "World Wildlife Day is about celebrating the incredible faunal diversity that enriches our planet and sustains our ecosystems. It is a day to acknowledge everyone working towards wildlife protection. We reaffirm our commitment to conservation, sustainable practices and protecting habitats so that our wildlife continues to thrive."

NDA Government's Conservation Efforts

"The NDA Government has undertaken numerous efforts for wildlife protection. This includes the setting up of the International Big Cat Alliance, an exceptional forum to share best practices with fellow nations. Other efforts include those aimed at protecting the Great Indian Bustard, Gharial, Sloth Bear and translocation of cheetahs," he added.

India's Rich Faunal Diversity

Further, he highlighted that India is home to over 70 per cent of the world's tiger population and the largest population of the one-horned rhino. Also, the Asiatic lion is found exclusively in India.

"We in India cherish the fact that we are home to some of the world's most extraordinary wildlife. We are home to over 70 per cent of the world's tiger population. We have the largest population of the one-horned rhino, the maximum Asiatic elephants. India is the only place in the world where the majestic Asiatic lion thrives," PM Modi wrote on X.

Key Wildlife Initiatives

World Wildlife Day is annually celebrated on March 3 as declared by the United Nations. International Big Cat Alliance was launched in 2024, with an aim to secure the future of big cats and the landscapes in which they thrive. According to a press release, the International Big Cat Alliance has been conceived as a multi-country, multi-agency coalition of 96 big cat range countries, non-range countries, conservation partners, scientific organizations and business groups.

Meanwhile, another milestone for India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction project was achieved on February 28 as nine cheetahs from Botswana were released at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. (ANI)