JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha warns that India's road projects are vulnerable to the West Asia crisis due to heavy reliance on bitumen imports from the conflict zone. He noted the government has taken early steps to mitigate the impact and find alternatives.

Following a meeting with the Transport Secretary to assess the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis on India's critical infrastructure, particularly the road construction sector, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, Sanjay Kumar Jha, on Monday, highlighted the vulnerability of India's road projects to external supply shocks. The session, which followed a previous briefing with the Shipping Secretary, focused on securing the supply chain for essential construction materials amid mounting geopolitical volatility.

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Bitumen Imports from West Asia a Major Concern

Speaking to ANI, Jha noted that the country's reliance on imports from the conflict-affected region poses a significant challenge to national highway development. "Today's discussion was regarding the West Asia crisis and specifically its impact on the road sector. This is because bitumen and other materials are imported from outside, and construction and repairs are being carried out on a very large scale by the government... In road infrastructure, especially regarding the large National Highways being built, it is natural that if the bitumen that was being imported--and 85% of it comes from one specific area--if that becomes totally blocked, you can understand how big the impact would be. From that area, the Strait of Hormuz... from that entire belt, if 85% was coming and it becomes a war zone, there is an impact," he said.

Early Intervention Mitigates Crisis

Despite the initial disruptions caused by the conflict, Jha expressed confidence in the government's preparedness, noting that early intervention helped prevent the situation from spiralling. "Initially, there was a bit of a problem. A slowdown definitely occurred. But because the government comprehended early on that this could last a long time and planned accordingly, a lot of ground has now been recovered," he stated.

He added that while the situation has had an impact, it has remained under control due to early planning and identification of alternative supply sources, and currently, the entire situation depends on how the war pans out. "This war that occurred has been going on for a long time. As per the information received here, the government understood the situation in the early stages and worked on all possible alternatives. The result of that was that things are not out of control. However, there is a problem. Based on the facts presented, I feel that everything now depends on how the war situation evolves," Jha further said.

Crisis Spurs Push for Self-Reliance

Looking ahead, Jha emphasised that the current crisis has catalysed a shift toward domestic self-reliance in infrastructure development. He noted that the committee is actively reviewing alternative sources for bitumen and different road construction methodologies. "I feel that sometimes a crisis also presents an advantage. The government is doing a lot of work on alternative sources or different methods for road construction," he added.

Cautious Optimism Amid Continued Focus on Resilience

With a potential peace deal expected to be announced in Geneva on June 19, there is cautious optimism that long-term stability in the region will normalise supply chains. However, Jha stressed that until the situation fully de-escalates, the focus of the Parliamentary Committee remains on strengthening infrastructure resilience. (ANI)