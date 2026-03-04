Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmeet Singh celebrated Holi in Dehradun, extending wishes for joy and harmony. PM Narendra Modi also greeted citizens, celebrating the festival of colours and the triumph of good over evil.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) celebrated Holi at Lok Bhawan in Dehradun on Wednesday.

CM Dhami, Governor Extend Holi Greetings

समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को होली के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। होली रंग, उल्लास और हमारी समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत का प्रतीक है, जो सामाजिक समरसता और एकता की भावना को सुदृढ़ करता है। होली केवल रंगों का त्योहार नहीं, बल्कि लोकसंस्कृति, शास्त्रीय संगीत परंपरा, आध्यात्मिक… pic.twitter.com/VJrlLT0nLW — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 4, 2026

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Holi. Holi is a symbol of colours, joy, and our rich cultural heritage, which strengthens the spirit of social harmony and unity. Holi is not merely a festival of colours, but a vibrant expression of folk culture, classical music traditions, spiritual consciousness, and cultural values. May happiness and prosperity fill your lives--this is my sincere wish," CM Dhami said in a video message posted on X.

Governor Singh said on X, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you on this festival of colors. May this unparalleled festival of colors, enthusiasm, and mutual love infuse new energy, positivity, and joy into all our lives. May this Holi fill your home and courtyard with the colors of happiness--that is the auspicious wish"

आप सभी को रंगों के उत्सव होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। रंग, उमंग और आपसी प्रेम का यह अनुपम पर्व हम सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा, सकारात्मकता और उल्लास का संचार करे। यह होली आपके घर-आँगन को खुशियों के रंगों से भर दे, यही मंगलकामना है।#Holi #Holi2026 #HoliCelebration #happyholi pic.twitter.com/ODdDZJh3Yq — LT GEN GURMIT SINGH, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd) (@LtGenGurmit) March 4, 2026

PM Modi Greets Nation on Holi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)