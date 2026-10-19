A retired Indian Navy officer returned home after 15 years of service. His wife's heartfelt welcome, complete with rituals and a cake, has gone viral online.

After serving the Indian Navy for 15 years with dedication, discipline, and sacrifice, Rahul Madhwal returned home. His wife, Shivani Budhkoti, had prepared a special welcome for him.

When the Navy officer arrived, Shivani first took his belongings. She then applied chandan and akshat tilak. After that, she began his special welcome.

Shivani showered flowers and performed an aarti before handing Rahul a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon at the door. After cutting it, he stepped inside and cut a cake with his wife and child.

The cake was inscribed with "Thank You Rahul" to mark his return after 15 years of serving the country. The moment concluded with cake cutting and a photo session.

Rahul joined the Indian Navy around 2011 and retired in 2026. In the photos of his awards shared by his wife, his position is listed as PO-LOG. A Petty Officer Logistics is a non-commissioned mid-rank military specialist in naval forces who handles supply chain, inventory, procurement, and financial administration.

His wife wrote, "After 15 years of dedication, discipline, and sacrifice, a new chapter begins. We are so proud of you. Congratulations on your retirement. Welcome home, my hero." She posted the moment on September 1, and it has since been viewed millions of times.

In the comments, users shared their favourite moments from the video. One user said the best part was when Rahul took a sweet from the plate and fed it to his wife. Many others congratulated him on his retirement.

Some users also asked why he retired after just 15 years. According to the Navy's rules, personnel are retired after 15 to 20 years of service to keep the workforce young and energetic, maintain a balance in ranks, and create opportunities for new recruits.

Extended time at sea and the physical and mental strain of difficult weather also make early retirement necessary. After 15 years of service, personnel also become eligible for other benefits and can pursue new career opportunities.