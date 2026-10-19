A woman's video of sipping coffee at a Paris cafe has gone viral because protests and flares are visible behind her. Social media users are reacting with memes.

A woman's video from her Paris vacation has turned into an unexpected meme fest online. The clip shows her sitting at an open-air cafe, calmly sipping coffee, while large protests and flares rage in the background.

The video was shared with the caption, "They only gave me the visa for one week." The contrast between her relaxed pose and the chaos behind her quickly caught the attention of social media users, who turned the moment into a stream of jokes and memes.

Caption read, "They only gave me the visa for one week"

In the footage, the woman appears unbothered by the commotion, holding her coffee cup while protesters and flares fill the street behind her. The visual mismatch of a peaceful holiday snap against a backdrop of unrest became the central joke.

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The protests in Paris have been ongoing, with demonstrations and clashes reported across the city in recent days. Flares and crowds have become a familiar sight in parts of the French capital, where security has been heightened.

Users on social media reacted with humour, sharing memes about the woman's timing, her calm demeanour, and the "week-long visa" caption. Many joked that she had captured the full Paris experience, while others quipped about her prioritising coffee over chaos.

The video has since gone viral, with users sharing their own captions and reactions.

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