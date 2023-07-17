Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekend ‘Shakti’: Surge in women passengers to tourism hotspots around Bengaluru

    The implementation of the 'Shakti' scheme by the Congress government has resulted in a significant increase in female travellers visiting the Adiyogi statue and Nandi Hills. Free bus services for women have led to overcrowded buses during weekends, causing difficulties for men and the elderly.

    Weekend 'Shakti': Surge in women passengers to tourism hotspots around Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    The 'Shakti' scheme implemented by the Congress government has yielded positive outcomes for women, resulting in a significant influx of female travellers to the Adiyogi statue in Chikkabalklapura and Nandi Hills. The provision of free bus services has greatly benefited devotees and passengers, leading to packed KSRTC buses with women passengers during the weekends.

    Popular destinations such as the holy sites of Nandi Hills, the Isha Foundation's 113-feet Adiyogi statue, and the surrounding temples were filled with girls and women. The availability of free bus facilities specifically for women in Karnataka has proven advantageous for numerous tourist spots. However, men and elderly individuals faced difficulties in securing buses for their respective destinations as most buses were occupied by female passengers.

    Karnataka to purchase 4000 new buses to address shortage

    Even with buses running every five minutes to the Adiyogi statue, it was insufficient to accommodate the influx of lady passengers. Similarly, the frequency of buses to Nandi Hills was altered, with one bus available every 30 minutes.

    Bus drivers and conductors were observed struggling to manage the crowds as women thronged to board the buses, creating an overwhelming surge.

    Out of funds, Karnataka CM delays loan waiver promise made to women

    Men could only stand by and observe as they witnessed the chaos caused by women inside the buses. Despite the buses having 54 seats, there were more than 130 passengers on board, with only 10 to 15 of them being men.

    The combination of the weekend and the 'Shakti' scheme led to a surge in passengers and tourists along the route. Women were seen fighting, arguing, and doing whatever it took to secure a spot on any available bus. Men, on the other hand, remained silent spectators amidst the havoc.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 7:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Man arrested for staging accident to kill pregnant wife as she refused to divorce vkp

    Karnataka: Man arrested for staging accident to kill pregnant wife as she refused to divorce

    BJP confirms: 38 allies to attend Tuesday's NDA meeting

    BJP confirms: 38 parties to attend Tuesday's mega NDA meeting

    Lok Sabha election 2023: JDS may put BJP in catch-22 situation

    Lok Sabha election 2023: JDS may put BJP in catch-22 situation

    Pakistan national Seema Haider under UP ATS radar, travel route for illegal enter into India to be probed AJR

    Pakistan's Seema Haider under UP ATS radar, travel route for illegal enter into India to be probed

    Karnataka: 42 farmers have committed suicide in 2 months!

    Karnataka: 42 farmers have committed suicide in 2 months!

    Recent Stories

    5 simple ways to ensure your Hairs are nourished in Monsoons vma eai

    5 simple ways to ensure your Hairs are nourished in Monsoons

    Karnataka: Man arrested for staging accident to kill pregnant wife as she refused to divorce vkp

    Karnataka: Man arrested for staging accident to kill pregnant wife as she refused to divorce

    Deep Hydration to Elasticity: 5 benefits of Cocoa Butter on your Skin vma eai

    Deep Hydration to Elasticity: 5 benefits of Cocoa Butter on your Skin

    Five Foods to Avoid if you are diabetic LMA

    Five Foods to Avoid if you are diabetic

    football PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition osf

    PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon