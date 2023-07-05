Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: Fresh spell of monsoon showers likely in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the country today.  The weather department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for next three days. Check details here.

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    The monsoon season has finally arrived, spreading its influence across the country. Rainfall in several major cities has been intense to extremely severe, causing waterlogging and regrettable situations that have resulted in fatalities. 

    Parts of Delhi saw a fresh spell of rain on Tuesday with the Met office predicting cloudy weather and occasional showers over the next six to seven days. Three planes were diverted because of the poor weather, two to Amritsar and one to Lucknow, according to officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

    The IMD has issued a yellow advisory, warning that Wednesday's moderate rain might flood low-lying regions and cause traffic jams on major routes. The high temperature on Wednesday is expected to range between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts gloomy conditions and sporadic showers for the ensuing six to seven days.

    Also Read | Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain batters Kerala; Orange alert in 12 districts today

    Yellow alert in Mumbai

    Mumbai's regional IMD office has issued a "yellow alert" for the next three days, foreseeing high to extremely heavy rainfall in certain secluded areas. According to authorities, local trains, which are regarded as Mumbai's lifeblood, were operating smoothly on Tuesday on both the Central Railway and Western Railway sectors. Rains slowed down traffic in several areas, but overall there were no significant traffic jams, according to police.

    According to authorities, there have been no reports of significant water logging in the city. Since Monday night, the majority of the city and its suburbs, including Sion, Matunga Kurla, Chembur, Andheri, and Parel, have seen moderate to heavy rainfall.

    Also Read | Monsoon: Schools and colleges to remain closed in six Kerala districts on July 5; IMD red alert in some areas

    Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in 12 districts of Kerala. Trivandrum is under a green alert, while Kollam is under a yellow alert. In anticipation of heavy rainfall, educational institutions in Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasargode districts have granted leave.

