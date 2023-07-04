Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon: Schools and colleges to remain closed in six Kerala districts on July 5; IMD red alert in some areas

    Kerala is witnessing heavy downpours in the last few hours and the IMD has issued red and orange alerts in several districts. Meanwhile, a holiday has been announced for educational institutions in six districts on Wednesday (July 5).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 9:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday (July 5) in six districts including Kasaragod, Kannur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam districts. Educational institutions including professional colleges will have a holiday in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur and Kannur. However, only schools will remain shut in the Kasaragod district.

    Kannur University has postponed all the exams scheduled for tomorrow. There will be no change in pre-scheduled public examinations and interviews at Idukki and Kottayam. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Idukki and Kannur districts. The weather department also issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. 

    Meanwhile, two people died in the state due to the rains. A tribal woman died after a coconut fell in Palakkad Vadakancherry. A student drowned after his foot slipped and fell in the stream at Aripalam, Thrissur. CK Hussain Kutty, a native of Kodiathur Karakutty, has gone missing after being swept away by the Iruvanji River in Kozhikode. The search is on for the non-state labourer who went missing while cutting palm trees in Thotapalli.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 9:43 PM IST
