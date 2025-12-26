Violence erupted in Jaipur's Chomu over alleged encroachment near a mosque. Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam defended police for removing illegal structures and arresting stone-pelters. Police detained several people and suspended internet to control the situation.

Minister Defends Police Action

Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam on Friday said that the recent violence linked to alleged encroachment near a mosque in Jaipur's Chomu area should not have occurred, asserting that the police acted responsibly to prevent danger to public life and maintain law and order.

Speaking on the incident, Bedam said, "The construction is currently underway beside the Jaipur-Sikar road. Due to various illegal structures, there has been an increase in road accidents, posing a risk to lives. Recognising this danger, the police observed the encroachments and began an effort to remove them to ensure the road remains unobstructed. After discussions and mutual understanding, the illegal structures were cleared," he said.

He added that trouble began when some individuals allegedly attempted to reinstall railings at the cleared site. "The police immediately intervened to stop them. However, because they were troublemakers and had a conspiracy, they started pelting stones at the police. I thank the police for taking action, arresting the culprits, and taking strict action against those involved. They also prevented the railings from being installed and have put up police barricades," Bedam added.

Police Clamp Down on Unrest

His remarks came after a long-simmering dispute over alleged encroachment near a mosque in Jaipur's Chomu flared into violence on Friday, prompting police to clamp down swiftly with detentions, heavy deployment, and suspension of internet services to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Details on Arrests and Police Response

Jaipur Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash said that individuals attempting to disturb peace had been identified and detained. "Those who appeared suspicious were brought in. Attempts were also made at some places to protest against the police. Such people have also been brought in. The situation on the spot is peaceful," Prakash said.

He added that many of those rounded up were habitual troublemakers and warned that those who managed to escape would be arrested soon.

The incident took place near the Kalandari Mosque, where a dispute over alleged encroachment has been going on for a considerable period. Police officials said one of the parties involved had earlier voluntarily removed the disputed structure. However, tensions resurfaced when some individuals allegedly attempted to reinstall the structure permanently by fixing iron angles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Jaipur, Hanuman Prasad Meena, said that police personnel intervened to remove the illegal structures, following which stones were allegedly pelted at them. "Strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the violence. At present, the situation is peaceful and under control," Meena said, appealing to residents to cooperate with the administration.

Detainees Deny Involvement, Police Appeal for Dialogue

Around half a dozen people have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. Internet services were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure, and additional police forces were deployed in sensitive pockets of the town to prevent any further unrest.

Police sources said the accused were detained from their homes to ensure communal harmony was not disturbed. Some detainees, however, denied involvement in stone-pelting, claiming they had not participated in any violence and that debris found at their residences was being misinterpreted.

Appealing to the public, Rahul Prakash urged people to resolve disputes through dialogue. "Taking the law into their own hands will cost them," he said. (ANI)