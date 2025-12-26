President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to young achievers, including Vishwanath Karthikey Padakanti, the youngest Indian to scale the Seven Summits, and tabla player Suman Sarkar, recognizing their excellence.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awards to children for their achievements in bravery, social service, environment, sports, art & culture and science & technology, in a ceremony held in the national capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Awardees Share Their Aspirations

Among the awardees, Vishwanath Karthikey Padakanti said that the recognition would help him inspire others. He was nominated for completing the Seven Summits at age 16, making him the youngest Indian and the second-youngest person globally to achieve this feat. Padakanti also shared his desire to contribute to the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative through Green Earth Guardians, emphasising that discipline is crucial in mountaineering and adventure, and that environmental harm should not occur in the pursuit of adventure.

"I feel great that I have been nominated for the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar'. I think I can inspire more people from this... I have been nominated because I completed the Seven Summits at the age of 16, making me the youngest Indian to do so and second in the world... I wanted to become part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 programme to spread awareness through Green Earth Guardians that discipline is important in mountaineering and adventure, and that, in the name of adventure, many people ruin nature, but this should not happen," Vishwanath Karthikey Padakanti told ANI.

Another awardee, Suman Sarkar, shared his excitement about meeting the Prime Minister and the President. He aims to popularise the tabla globally and encourage young people to appreciate classical music while pursuing extracurricular activities alongside their studies.

"I still can't believe that I am in the Ashoka Hotel and I am going to the Prime Minister and President... I feel great... I aim to popularise tabla in the whole world... I encourage people to love classical music and to engage in extracurricular activities alongside their studies," Sarkar told ANI.

President Congratulates Young Achievers

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. She said that the award-winning children have brought pride to their families, their communities, and the entire country. She expressed confidence that these awards will inspire all children across the country.

She stated that this award was presented to them in recognition of their encouragement. She expressed confidence that these awards will inspire all the children of the country.

The President said that about 320 years ago, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikh faith and revered by all Indians, and his four sons made supreme sacrifices while fighting for truth and justice. She said that the bravery of the two youngest Sahibzadas is honoured and respected both in India and abroad. (ANI)