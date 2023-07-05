Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain continues in Kerala; Kallarkutty dam opened in Idukki

    Kerala News LIVE: Due to heavy rains in Kerala, two shutters of the Kalarkutty dam in Idukki were raised by 15 cm each on Wednesday. Two shutters of the Pambla dams were also opened today.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    10.24 AM: Heavy rain continues in Kerala; Kallarkutty dam opened in Idukki

    Due to heavy rains in Kerala, two shutters of the Kalarkutty dam in Idukki were raised by 15 cm each on Wednesday. Two shutters of the Pambla dams were also opened today. The first shutter was raised by 75 cm and the second shutter by 30 cm. Officials said people on the Periyar coast should remain alert.

    9.31 AM: Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala; Cabinet meeting today

    As heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, a cabinet meeting will be held today to discuss the measures to be taken against rain-related mishaps. The government has asked the public not to panic and follow the orders accurately.

    8.27 AM: Plus One class to begin today amid rainfall in Kerala

    Amid heavy downpours, Plus One class will start today in the state. More than three and a half lakh students have got admission to Plus One classes. About 22,145 students have got admission to Vocational Higher Secondary. Application for supplementary allotment vacancies is from 8th to 12th July. Children are not required to attend schools in districts where District Collectors have declared a holiday due to rain.

    8.15 AM: Heavy rain batters Kerala; Orange alert in 12 districts today

    Kerala is witnessing heavy rainfall in the last 48 hours. The IMD has announced an orange alert in 12 districts except Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. A holiday has been announced in six districts for educational institutions including Kasaragod, Kannur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
