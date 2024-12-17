Weather: North Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert

Chennai and north Tamil Nadu are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert.

Weather: North Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and several other districts in north Tamil Nadu, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind SA Basha dies at 84; police to deploy forces ahead of funeral

According to the IMD, the city and its suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday. The sky will be partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures ranging from 29°C to 30°C and minimum temperatures between 22°C and 23°C.

A low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday is expected to intensify and move towards Tamil Nadu in the next two days. This will bring heavy rainfall to north coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Villupuram, between December 17 and 19.

The rain activity is expected to further push rain records in the city. Chennai has already recorded 98 cm of rainfall in Nungambakkam and 96 cm in Meenambakkam, exceeding the normal rainfall by 18 cm and 17 cm, respectively. Since October 1, Chennai has recorded 97 cm of rainfall, which is around 28 percent more than normal. Tamil Nadu as a whole has recorded 56 cm of rainfall, which is around 37% more than the normal rainfall.

All other districts in Tamil Nadu, except for Tuticorin, have recorded excess rainfall. The rain has been widespread, with many districts receiving heavy rainfall over the past few weeks.

According to blogger Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman, low-pressure system may not bring any rain to central and south coastal districts, which experienced heavy rainfall last week. He also warns that heavy rain will be pushed to Chennai if there is a delay in the incoming westerly trough.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Customs officials nab cabin crew member, passenger for smuggling gold worth Rs 1 cr in Chennai

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH)

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation vkp

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

One Nation, One Election Bill in Lok Sabha: 269 votes in favour, 198 against; who's supporting, who's not? shk

One Nation, One Election Bill in Lok Sabha: 269 votes in favour, 198 against; who's supporting, who's not?

Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP chief BY Vijayendra in money laundering case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP chief BY Vijayendra in money laundering case

Kerala: Air India Express flight to Bahrain makes emergency landing in Kochi after tyre part found on runway dmn

Kerala: Air India Express flight to Bahrain makes emergency landing in Kochi after tyre part found on runway

Recent Stories

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls gcw

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment RBA

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH)

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation vkp

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon