    Explained: What ISRO's mini rocket SSLV launch means for India's future in space

    This mission isn't just about the satellite itself; it's a glimpse into the future of India's space endeavors. The SSLV, weighing 120 tonnes and capable of carrying satellites up to 500 kilograms, is a testament to ISRO's commitment to cost-effective and efficient space missions.

    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    The successful launch of the Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS-8) by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has marked a significant milestone for India's burgeoning space industry and sets the stage for the nation's future in the global space economy. On Friday (August 16), ISRO deployed the EOS-8 using its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), a mini rocket designed to carry smaller payloads into low Earth orbit.

    This mission isn't just about the satellite itself; it's a glimpse into the future of India's space endeavors. The SSLV, weighing 120 tonnes and capable of carrying satellites up to 500 kilograms, is a testament to ISRO's commitment to cost-effective and efficient space missions. In comparison to India's heaviest rocket, the 640-tonne Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk 3), the SSLV offers a lighter, more flexible option for launching smaller satellites.

    The SSLV is a product of ISRO's mission to develop inexpensive yet effective launch solutions, with a total development cost of over Rs 170 crore. Each SSLV launch is expected to cost around Rs 30-35 crore, making it one of the most economical options in its class globally.

    This affordability could make India a key player in the rapidly growing small satellite market, projected to expand from $3.25 billion in 2020 to $13.71 billion by 2030.

    A unique feature of the EOS-8 satellite is its ability to measure UV light exposure, technology that will be crucial in India's first manned space mission, Gaganyaan, for monitoring astronauts' exposure to harmful UV radiation. This integration of cutting-edge technology highlights ISRO's role in advancing space science and safety.

    ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath praised the SSLV for its simplicity and potential for large-scale production, calling it a "game changer" that could pave the way for future commercial launchers. Designed for flexibility and minimal testing, the SSLV can be produced and stored efficiently, making it an attractive option for both domestic and international clients.

    The commercial potential of the SSLV is immense, particularly as the Indian government has recently opened up its space sector to private players. This move attracted interest from 20 companies last year, signaling a growing confidence in India's space capabilities.

    As the global demand for small satellites continues to rise, India's SSLV could position the country as a leader in this niche market. The successful launch of EOS-8 not only reinforces ISRO's technological prowess but also highlights India's strategic vision for becoming a major player in the global space economy.

