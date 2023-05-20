Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We will challenge it': Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre's ordinance on Delhi Services

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government will challenge the Centre's ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi in the Supreme Court. “They were anticipating the closure of the Supreme Court for summer vacations, as they were well aware of the illegality of this ordinance," he added.

    We will challenge it Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre new ordinance on Delhi Services gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 20, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Centre purposefully waited till the Supreme Court's summer break before introducing the "illegal" ordinance to create the National Capital Civil Services Authority.

    Addressing the media, he said, "They were aware that this ordinance was unconstitutional, so they planned for the Supreme Court to be closed for the summer.They are confident that it would not withstand scrutiny in court even for a short duration."

    As the recently adopted law reportedly "overturns" the Supreme Court's ruling handing power to the elected government in Delhi, Kejriwal accused the Centre of engaging in a direct battle with the highest court about control over services.

    Also Read | Services row: Politics erupts after Centre's ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi

    "The Centre's service ordinance violates democracy and is unlawful. To contest it, we will go to the Supreme Court. It is a flagrant contempt of court as the Centre promulgated the ordinance barely hours after the supreme court adjourned for vacation," he claimed.

    "The Center's service ordinance violates democracy and is unlawful. To contest it, we will go to the Supreme Court. It is a flagrant contempt of court as the Centre promulgated the ordinance barely hours after the supreme court adjourned for vacation, he claimed.

    In his address, Kejriwal also said he will approach Opposition leaders to oppose the ordinance in Parliament as the federal structure has been undermined by the Centre. 

    On Friday, the Centre issued an ordinance to establish the National Capital Civil Service Authority, enabling the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of IAS and DANICS cadre officers in Delhi. This move comes after the Supreme Court recently decided to give Delhi's elected government jurisdiction over all services with the exception of the police, public order, and land problems.

    Also Read | Swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah turns into a show of power for opposition parties

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 'guarantees' to be implemented within a week, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah anr

    5 'guarantees' to be implemented within a week, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Kerala's K-FON project to be launched on June 5; To provide free internet to poor anr

    Kerala's K-FON project to be launched on June 5; To provide free internet to poor

    PM Modi always believed Rs 2000 notes are not practical currency says former principal secretary Misra gcw

    PM Modi always believed Rs 2000 notes are not practical currency, says former principal secretary Misra

    PM Modi meets Ukraine Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on sidelines of G7 Summit 1st meeting since Russian invasion gcw

    PM Modi meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on G7 sidelines, 1st meeting since Russian invasion

    LDF in Kerala unveils 'Real Kerala Story' advertisement on second anniversary of govt anr

    Kerala: LDF unveils 'Real Kerala Story' advertisement on second anniversary of govt; Check

    Recent Stories

    5 'guarantees' to be implemented within a week, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah anr

    5 'guarantees' to be implemented within a week, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Vinesh Phogat warns upcoming 'big decision' might not be in the countrys interest-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Vinesh Phogat warns upcoming 'big decision' might not be in India's interest

    Kerala's K-FON project to be launched on June 5; To provide free internet to poor anr

    Kerala's K-FON project to be launched on June 5; To provide free internet to poor

    PM Modi always believed Rs 2000 notes are not practical currency says former principal secretary Misra gcw

    PM Modi always believed Rs 2000 notes are not practical currency, says former principal secretary Misra

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her assets in bold peach-coloured bra vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her assets in bold peach-coloured bra

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon