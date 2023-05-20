'We will challenge it': Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre's ordinance on Delhi Services

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government will challenge the Centre's ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi in the Supreme Court. “They were anticipating the closure of the Supreme Court for summer vacations, as they were well aware of the illegality of this ordinance," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Centre purposefully waited till the Supreme Court's summer break before introducing the "illegal" ordinance to create the National Capital Civil Services Authority.

Addressing the media, he said, "They were aware that this ordinance was unconstitutional, so they planned for the Supreme Court to be closed for the summer.They are confident that it would not withstand scrutiny in court even for a short duration."

As the recently adopted law reportedly "overturns" the Supreme Court's ruling handing power to the elected government in Delhi, Kejriwal accused the Centre of engaging in a direct battle with the highest court about control over services.

"The Centre's service ordinance violates democracy and is unlawful. To contest it, we will go to the Supreme Court. It is a flagrant contempt of court as the Centre promulgated the ordinance barely hours after the supreme court adjourned for vacation," he claimed.

In his address, Kejriwal also said he will approach Opposition leaders to oppose the ordinance in Parliament as the federal structure has been undermined by the Centre.

On Friday, the Centre issued an ordinance to establish the National Capital Civil Service Authority, enabling the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of IAS and DANICS cadre officers in Delhi. This move comes after the Supreme Court recently decided to give Delhi's elected government jurisdiction over all services with the exception of the police, public order, and land problems.

