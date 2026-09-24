Tejasvi Surya’s wife Sivasri Skandaprasad shared a frustrating train journey, alleging that a large group of passengers spoke loudly for hours. Her comments on civic sense sparked an online debate, with users sharing similar experiences.

Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad has shared a frustrating experience from a train journey, questioning the lack of civic sense among passengers in public spaces. In an X post, Skandaprasad, who is married to Tejasvi Surya, BJP Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, described how a group of around 40 middle-aged passengers allegedly spoke loudly and continuously for nearly five hours, making it difficult for other passengers to find a quiet space.

The singer said she understood the excitement of travelling in a large group but felt that people should be mindful of others in public spaces. She said the experience became particularly difficult as she and other passengers who were not part of the group had to endure the noise throughout the journey.

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Sivasri Skandaprasad Seeks Another Seat

According to Skandaprasad, she approached the TTE and asked whether she could move to another coach. However, as the train was full, the TTE could only help her get another seat in the same coach.

She said the situation continued when a group of around eight passengers began playing UNO while talking and laughing loudly. Skandaprasad again approached the TTE to ask whether anything could be done.

The TTE reportedly asked the group to stop, following which they immediately stopped playing.

However, Skandaprasad said the TTE later returned and mockingly asked the passengers, “yaake sir galaatte maadtaideera?” (Why are you creating a nuisance?). According to her, the group laughed and responded, “sir Neevu banni, adona” (Sir, you also join, let’s play).

‘We Lost The Civic Sense Game’

Questioning the behaviour, Skandaprasad said the issue was not about who won the game but about the lack of consideration for fellow passengers.

She wrote that she, along with the group, had “lost the Civic sense game” as Indians and questioned when public behaviour would improve across the country.

She also alleged that the group later deliberately began playing Bollywood songs, adding to the disturbance during the journey.

Skandaprasad said artists often have numerous thoughts running through their minds and thrive in silence. At the same time, she acknowledged that people can naturally feel excited when travelling in a large group.

Social Media Reacts To Train Experience

The post sparked a discussion on social media, with several users sharing similar experiences of loud conversations, phone calls and videos being played without headphones on trains.

One user commented: "Civic sense is hard to find. Because people can earn money,buy things but can't buy civic sense."

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A second user wrote: "The moment you say no, that will motivate them to disturb more. I am glad you have completed the journey safely. May be noise cancelling devices can help in future + book in better coaches."

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A third user commented: "We faced similar situation. It was very frustrating. Talking loudly on phone, yapping loudly in group, watching videos without headphones. We have lost the sense of decency. Today my husband wrote some points to the Rly Minister."

Another user shared a similar experience: "Very true, I was travelling with my 6 month old child on Rajadhani in ac 2 Tier. Even when less people compared to sleeper or 3 tier, folks were so loud that a person can't even rest."

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The reactions reflected a wider discussion around civic sense, public behaviour and the importance of respecting fellow passengers while travelling on Indian trains.