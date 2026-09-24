The investigation into the murder of Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha has taken a significant turn, with police claiming that his son Subrat has accepted responsibility for the killing during questioning.

A video purportedly showing Subrat during police questioning has also surfaced. In the video, he is heard speaking about the murder and his feelings about what happened. One of the most striking statements attributed to him is that he does not regret his father’s murder, but regrets that his father was killed by stabbing, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

दवा कारोबारी विनीत मिनोचा हत्याकांड का पुलिस द्वारा सफल अनावरण किया गया। विवेचना में सीडीआर, सीसीटीवी, बरामदगी एवं अन्य वैज्ञानिक साक्ष्यों के आधार पर मृतक के पुत्र सुब्रत मिनोचा द्वारा करीब ₹40–50 लाख के कर्ज, जुआ-सट्टा एवं संपत्ति संबंधी कारणों से विशाल गौतम व राजकिशोर के साथ… pic.twitter.com/WG2HAldUWd — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) September 24, 2026

कानपुर हत्याकांड में बेटे का कबूलनामा: हत्या का पछतावा नहीं, बस ‘तरीके’ से नाराज़गी!

कानपुर के कारोबारी विनीत मिनोचा हत्याकांड में बेटे सुब्रत ने हत्या की बात कुबूल ली है. आरोपी के कुबूलनामे का वीडियो भी सामने आया. कैमरे पर आरोपी सुब्रत ने बताया कि उसे अपने पिता की हत्या करने का… pic.twitter.com/5GQ4bnYmBo — The Indian Opinion (@indianopinionn) September 24, 2026

The statement has emerged as police continue to piece together what happened inside the family and how the alleged murder was planned and carried out.

Police have said that the case was not the result of a sudden dispute but involved a deeper conspiracy. However, investigators are still examining the statements of the accused and other evidence before reaching a final conclusion about the roles of those involved.