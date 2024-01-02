'We have lost our masjid...' Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks in Hyderabad rally draw BJP's ire

Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has urged Muslim youths to be vigilant about the government's actions and emphasized the importance of keeping mosques populated.

Ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has called upon Muslim youths to closely monitor the actions of the central government. His appeal, delivered at a gathering in Bhavani Nagar, sparked immediate backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Referring to the historical significance of Babri Masjid, Owaisi expressed concern over the loss of control over the site where the holy Quran had been recited for the past 500 years.

"Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts ?," media reports quoted Owaisi as saying at a programme in Bhavani Nagar.

Reports from the event quoted Owaisi urging young Muslims to recognize the ongoing developments, stating, "The place where we sat and recited the Quran for 500 years is not in our hands today. Young people, don't you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three to four more mosques, in which the Sunheri Masjid (Golden Mosque) of Delhi is also included?"

Drawing attention to potential threats to other mosques, Owaisi called for unity and vigilance among the Muslim community. "Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi emphasized.

Reacting to Owaisi's statements, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT cell, accused the AIMIM chief of communalizing the consecration of the Ram Mandir. Malviya pointed out the demolition of two mosques in Hyderabad in 2020 for the construction of the Secretariat, questioning why Owaisi remained silent at that time.

As the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple approaches, scheduled to span seven days starting January 16, the political discourse surrounding the event remains charged. The foundation stone of the Ram temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, following the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. The court's decision paved the way for the establishment of the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust by the Centre, entrusted with decisions regarding the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.