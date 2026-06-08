Telangana minister Sridhar Babu defended CM Revanth Reddy's controversial 'Hitler' remark, stating it was in the context of being strict against land encroachers and not an adoption of Nazi ideology, amid criticism from the BRS party.

Minister Defends CM's 'Hitler' Remark

Telangana minister Sridhar Babu Duddilla on Monday said that he does not adopt the 'Nazi ideology' saying that the 'Hitler' remarks by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was merely in the context of going strictly against the people who are occupying lands in the river beds and the lakes, and to ensure that the public property remains with the government.

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"We don't adopt the ideology of Nazi philosophy. He referred to Hitler in the context of going strongly against the people who are occupying lands in the river beds, in the lakes, and to see that the public property should remain with the government. We are against this. This is absolutely ridiculous of our counterparts over here, who are opponents, trying to criticise the Chief Minister," he told ANI.

This comes after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sparked a massive political firestorm following his remarks at a media conclave in Bengaluru, where he claimed to have drawn "inspiration from Adolf Hitler" while naming the state's anti-encroachment task force, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

INDIA Alliance Meeting in Hyderabad

Speaking on the next meeting of the INDIA alliance to be held in Hyderabad, Duddilla said that the meeting will focus on several issues. He added that the true objective of the alliance is to fight on behalf of the common man.

"There are many issues which will be discussed on the INDIA alliance. We are so happy that the meeting will be happening here; we will do it on a grand scale. We will try to project the INDIAN alliance philosophy, the true objectives of the alliance and what we would be fighting on behalf of the common man," he told ANI.

BRS Slams CM's Statement

Meanwhile, BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank criticised the statement, saying that a Chief Minister has claimed to be inspired by Adolf Hitler. He said that the remarks not only bring shame to the State but to the entire nation, as India has been built upon the sacrifices of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with core principles of democracy and sacrifice.

"This is a shame to the state of Telangana and, more importantly, to the entire country. India was founded by its founding fathers on the core principles of democracy, sovereignty, and a republican spirit, built upon the monumental sacrifices of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. But today, we are witnessing a state Chief Minister claim that he is inspired by Adolf Hitler, he said.

Additionally, Krishank criticised Reddy, saying that he is boasting about demolitions where poor people's houses are being demolished by bulldozers in the name of HYDRAA.

"It is a shock for the entire nation that he is bringing such shame to our country. You are boasting about demolitions, where poor people's houses are being demolished by bulldozers in the name of HYDRAA. You are comparing these actions to conflicts involving Iran and Israel. How silly of a Chief Minister to act this way and put the entire nation to shame," he said. (ANI)