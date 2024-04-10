Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'We are not blind': Supreme Court rejects Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna's apologies in Patanjali misleading ads case

    This development comes after Ramdev and Balkrishna tendered an "unconditional apology" before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, regarding advertisements released by Patanjali Ayurved that made extravagant claims about the medicinal properties of its products.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (April 10) expressed dissatisfaction with the apology submitted by Yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, over misleading advertisements. The court deemed their apology as insincere, remarking that it was merely a formality and did not signify genuine remorse.

    "We don't accept it (apology), we decline to accept this. We consider it a wilful, deliberate disobedience of the undertaking," the Supreme Court said, noting the severity of the issue.

    The top court stressed the importance of sending a message to society at large about the consequences of violating court orders, indicating that such actions cannot be tolerated.

    The top court also criticised the Uttarakhand government for its failure to address violations committed by Patanjali Ayurved. It further said that it would not allow the government to evade accountability, highlighting that several complaints had been forwarded to the government regarding the matter.

    During the proceedings, the Supreme Court pointed out that despite receiving complaints, the licensing inspector remained quiet, failing to produce any reports on the issue. In light of this negligence, the court called for immediate action, calling the officials responsible should be suspended without delay.

    In its order dated November 21, 2023, the Supreme Court had acknowledged assurances from counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved that there would be no further breaches of laws related to advertising or branding of products, and that no misleading statements about medicinal efficacy would be disseminated through the media.

