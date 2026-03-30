The Enforcement Directorate summoned TMC MLA and Rashbehari candidate Debashis Kumar for questioning in a South Kolkata land-grabbing case. The ED alleges a construction firm encroached on land with the help of the municipal corporation.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned TMC MLA and candidate Debashis Kumar for questioning in connection with a land-grabbing case. Kumar is contesting from the Rashbehari constituency for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Debashis Kumar arrived at the ED office a short while ago.

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Details of the Allegation

It is alleged that a construction group encroached upon land in various parts of South Kolkata to carry out construction activities. Acting on these allegations, the ED conducted searches and subsequently summoned Debashis.

The ED alleged that the construction firm encroached upon the land with the assistance of the municipal corporation.

TMC Alleges Political Vendetta

TMC leader and the party's candidate from North Beleghata, Kunal Ghosh, alleged that the BJP is using ED to harass the voters. "...BJP's cadres, who don't directly do politics, they (CBI, ED) have all jumped into the elections... Voters are being harassed, voters' names are being deleted... BJP is losing badly, that's why they are doing all this..."

2021 Election Recap

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

Upcoming Election Schedule

Phase 1

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

Phase 2

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)