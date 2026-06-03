A devastating fire at a restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar has resulted in 20 fatalities. The blaze broke out early Wednesday morning. Rescue operations are underway, and several injured have been hospitalized, officials confirmed.

Delhi Police have confirmed the loss of 20 lives in a fire at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday. Authorities say the fire broke out early this morning.

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Jitendra Kumar, SDM, DDMA, South District, told ANI, "We activated the DDMA cell as soon as we received a call. We have come to know that a restaurant was operating on the ground floor of this building. The cause of the fire is still not known. Four bodies have been retrieved so far. 7-8 people, including the injured, have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Some people from the floors above jumped out of the building on the mattresses laid on the road by the locals."

Political Leaders React to Malviya Nagar Tragedy

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed grief over the tragedy, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident. The CM added that the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised to launch rescue and relief operations immediately after the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations. Their swift response helped in rescuing & evacuating several persons from the affected premises," CM Rekha Gupta said.

She further informed that the government is closely monitoring the situation and all necessary medical assistance and support are being provided to the affected families. "Delhi Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance & support are being extended to the affected families. In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy," said CM Rekha Gupta.

Delhi LG Taranjit Sandhu also expressed his condolences, "Deeply distressed by the tragic fire at a hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. My thoughts and condolences are with the families of the deceased, and I join all in praying for the swift recovery of those injured. Police, civil and fire rescue teams are currently on-site conducting operations. Officials have been spoken to & directed to ensure immediate medical aid, relief and a thorough investigation into this tragic incident."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged prompt compensation and medical treatment from the authorities. "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. The State Govt and authorities should provide adequate and timely compensation, including prompt medical care to the victims. I urge Congress workers to extend every possible help and support to the victims in this difficult time," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, said that the incident took place at around 9 am, where the first priority of the administration was to disaster management system and reach the site. He further stated that eight to ten people have been injured and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. "The incident happened at around 9 am... Upon learning about it, our first response was to activate the whole system of Disaster management and reach the site... There are casualties too... The local people helped a lot... 8-10 people are injured and in the hospital... Delhi police, Fire Department and DM responded immediately. The whole Administration is here to help... We will also ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future," said Upadhyay.

Former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti stated that the fire broke out due to short circuit at 8 am in the morning, while adding that the fire spread to kitchen of the restaurant and later to the adjoining hotel. "The fire broke out due to a short circuit at 8 am today. The fire spread to the kitchen and then to the upper floors of the adjoining hotel. I am also involved in the rescue operation here. Several people suffered due to gas and smoke. We expect the Delhi govt to give compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the victims and probe the matter," said Somnath Bharti. (ANI)