Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the All India Council of Mayors in Rishikesh, discussing clean cities and implementing central schemes. He also chaired a review meeting for the Char Dham Yatra arrangements.

CM Dhami Addresses Mayors' Council Meeting

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday addressed the 117th Executive Committee Meeting of the All India Council of Mayors, held at Hotel Natraj in Rishikesh. The Chief Minister said that discussions focused on making cities clean, green, and ensuring systematic waste management.

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Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said that deliberations were also held on providing essential facilities to the poor in urban areas and ensuring effective implementation of government schemes launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country. "It was discussed to provide all facilities to the poor in those cities and to implement various government schemes launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country on the ground," he said.

He further said that mayors from across the country had gathered for the meeting and stated that arriving in the 'city of yoga', they will surely draw fresh energy. "Mayors from all corners of the nation have assembled here, and I extend a warm welcome and my personal greetings to every one of them. Having arrived at the sacred banks of the holy Ganga in the 'City of Yoga', they will undoubtedly draw fresh energy and inspiration to transform their respective cities into beacons of cleanliness," he said.

CM Dhami added that efforts toward cleaner cities would contribute to a cleaner nation and support the vision of a developed India. "As their individual cities become clean, our nation as a whole will become clean, thereby accelerating the realisation of our Prime Minister's resolve to build a Viksit Bharat," he added.

CM Reviews Char Dham Yatra Arrangements

Earlier, the CM on Tuesday, chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra. During the meeting, he directed officials to adopt the guiding principle of "Safe Pilgrimage, Smooth Darshan, and Continuous Communication" in managing the yatra, a release said.

He emphasised that better coordination, effective communication, and systematic management would further enhance the safety and success of the pilgrimage.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for streamlining darshan arrangements at all four shrines in accordance with the number of pilgrims. According to the release, he also directed strict enforcement of the ban on vehicular movement along the Char Dham routes between 10:00 PM and 4:00 AM, stressing that the safety of pilgrims remains the state government's highest priority. (ANI)