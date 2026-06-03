A woman from Uttar Pradesh has captured millions of hearts with a simple yet deeply meaningful birthday surprise for her husband.

A woman from Uttar Pradesh has captured millions of hearts with a simple yet deeply meaningful birthday surprise for her husband. Priyanka's thoughtful gesture, which featured a handmade scrapbook packed with chocolates, handwritten notes, and heartfelt messages, has gone viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by the couple, Priyanka and Suraj, the video has amassed more than 16 million views, with users praising the creativity, effort, and love behind the present.

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Priyanka decorated a table with cakes, gifts, and birthday surprises before opening the scrapbook she had personally crafted for her husband. Designed using sketch pens, chocolates, and handwritten notes, the scrapbook served as a creative love letter for Suraj.

As Suraj flipped through the pages with a smile, he was greeted by a touching opening message, “Happy Birthday Patidev.”

One of the pages affectionately described him as her "Chocopie," complete with the snack attached to the page. Another sweet message read, "Happiness comes in little Gems like you," accompanied by packets of Gems candies.

Priyanka continued the theme with more personalized declarations. "I give you a 5-star rating for always being there for me," she wrote alongside a 5 Star chocolate bar. On another page, she confessed, "Your love melts me like Dairy Milk," attaching two Dairy Milk chocolates.

Another playful note promised, “I will never take a KitKat break from our relationship.”

The surprise appeared to leave Suraj visibly emotional. Social media users flooded the comments section, applauding Priyanka's thoughtful effort.