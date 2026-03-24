BJP's Dilip Ghosh claims CM Mamata Banerjee is scared for the upcoming polls as her support base has weakened. In response, TMC accused PM Modi of maligning the state and questioned the Centre's policies on housing and health schemes.

BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is "scared" ahead of the Assembly elections. He said that her support base has weakened, claiming that "fake voters" are no longer backing her and that several of her trusted officials have been removed.

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Speaking to the reporters in Kharagpur, Ghosh said, "Why is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee so scared? She is scared because all her fake voters have left, and her favourite officers have also been removed. She has become helpless in the election."

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

TMC Hits Back at PM Modi

Earlier, the All India Trinamool Congress had launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of using national platforms to "malign" West Bengal and its elected government. In a post on X, the party said, "@narendramodi is no longer limiting himself to political rallies to tarnish Bengal; he is now using national television to malign the state and its democratically elected government."

The statement further added, "Sorry, Mr Modi. Bengal does not have a 'Nirmam' Sarkar; it has a MANOBIK Sarkar. You spoke about GoWB not implementing Ayushman Bharat, Awas Yojana, and schemes for tea garden workers. Let us ask you three simple questions."

TMC Questions Centre's Policies

Questioning the Centre's policies, TMC said, "Why would Bengal adopt Ayushman Bharat, with its restrictive eligibility, when the fully state-funded, inclusive Swasthya Sathi scheme already covers 8.51 crore people across 2.45 crore families?"

Raising the issue of housing funds, the party stated, "Why has your government withheld ₹24,275 crore under Awas Yojana, denying a roof to over 12 lakh families? And if our claims are incorrect, why have you failed to release a white paper on fund allocation to Bengal since your 2021 defeat?"