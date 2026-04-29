BJP leader Locket Chatterjee expressed confidence that her party is forming the government in West Bengal, citing high voter turnout. She took a swipe at CM Mamata Banerjee, stating that 'Bengal is slipping from her hands'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday expressed strong confidence in the party's performance in the ongoing elections, stating that the high voter turnout indicates a shift in the state's political landscape. Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee claimed that a significant portion of the voting had already been completed and predicted a higher turnout compared to the previous phase. "I have heard that 85% voting has been completed. Very few people are left. The process is going on very peacefully. I think there will be more voting than in the first phase, Everyone should exercise their right. BJP is forming the government," Chatterjee said.

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'Bengal slipping from Mamata's hands'

Taking a direct swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chatterjee asserted that the mandate is shifting towards the saffron party. "Bengal is slipping from Mamata Banerjee's hands," she added.

Voter Turnout Reaches 61.11 Per Cent Till 1 PM

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 61.11 per cent till 1 pm on Wednesday, as polling is underway for 142 Assembly seats in the second phase of the state elections. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Hooghly topped the districts with a turnout of 64.57 per cent, followed by Howrah at 60.68 per cent. Kolkata North recorded 60.18 per cent polling, while Kolkata South registered 57.73 per cent turnout during the same period. Nadia also saw a significant participation, recording a voter turnout of 61.41 per cent till 1 pm.

High-Stakes Second Phase

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters. 1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women. (ANI)