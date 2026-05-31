A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbai's Andheri East on Sunday. Fire tenders are at the spot to control the blaze, which created thick plumes of smoke visible from a distance. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

A fire broke out at a godown in the Andheri East area of Mumbai on Sunday and fire tenders are on the spot to douse it. The intensity of the fire can be determined by the thick plumes of smoke, which could be seen from a distance. No casualties have been reported as yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI) . Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)