Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss positioning the state in the defence ecosystem. He also met EAM S Jaishankar to boost Assam's role in the Act East Policy, enhancing trade and tourism ties.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed ways to position the state as a key player in the country's defence ecosystem.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Sarma said it was 'always enriching' to meet the senior leader and lauded Singh's experience as an administrator, public servant and party worker. "He is a powerhouse of wisdom and knowledge. We have so much to learn from his vast experience as an excellent administrator, a dedicated public servant and a veteran karyakarta," the Chief Minister wrote. It is always enriching to meet Raksha Mantri Adarniya @rajnathsingh ji. He is a powerhouse of wisdom and knowledge. We have so much to learn from his vast experience as an excellent administrator, a dedicated public servant and a veteran karyakarta. During my meeting today, I… pic.twitter.com/antM5Dezo3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 31, 2026

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During the meeting, Sarma thanked the Defence Minister for his campaign efforts during the Assam Assembly elections and sought his blessings and guidance for the state's future development. The Chief Minister said he also discussed the need to position Assam as a major player in the defence sector in the years ahead, in line with the state's growing focus on industrial development and strategic infrastructure.

The meeting comes amid the Centre's push to strengthen defence manufacturing and enhance indigenous production capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Talks on Act East Policy with EAM Jaishankar

Earleir today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and discussed ways to strengthen the Centre's Act East Policy while exploring Assam's potential role in enhancing trade and tourism ties with neighbouring countries.

Sharing details of the meeting, which took place at EAM's official residence, Sarma on X, described the interaction as insightful and said Jaishankar's perspective on global affairs and India's approach to current geopolitical challenges was always enlightening. "This morning, I had the pleasure of calling upon Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji. His perspective on global affairs and how India is navigating current geopolitical headwinds is always enlightening," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

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