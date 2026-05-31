Ahead of Karnataka's cabinet expansion, legal advisor AS Ponnanna says his focus is good governance, deferring to the Congress high command. Mallikarjun Kharge confirms minister/DCM numbers are not final. DK Shivakumar is the new CLP leader.

Ponnanna on Governance and Party Discipline

Ahead of the highly anticipated decision on the expansion of the state cabinet, legal advisor of former Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, on Sunday stated that his primary objective remains ensuring good governance and fulfilling the pre-poll promises made by the Congress party to the people of the state.

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Speaking to ANI regarding potential administrative and cabinet changes, Ponnanna emphasised that the ultimate decision-making authority rests solely with the party's central leadership in New Delhi. "My aspirations are to deliver good governance and deliver what we have promised to the people, implement the policies of the government," Ponnanna said.

When asked about upcoming political developments and potential administrative reshuffles within the state unit, the senior legislator maintained strict party discipline. "All decisions will be taken by the Congress high command," he added.

New Leadership and Cabinet Finalisation

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the number of ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) in the new Karnataka cabinet is yet to be finalised ahead of the swearing-in of party leader DK Shivakumar on June 3.

Shivakumar has been elected as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Karnataka.

Kharge's remarks come a day after Shivakumar formally submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot informing him about his unanimous election as CLP leader. This came after the voluntary resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 28.

The Governor dissolved the previous Council of Ministers immediately, but asked Siddaramaiah to continue until the new government is sworn in.

Shivakumar said the party remains committed to serving the people of Karnataka with dedication, integrity, and purpose. Known as the party's "troubleshooter", he has earned recognition for grassroots work, crisis management, and close association with the Congress central leadership.

Swearing-in Ceremony Details

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at 4:05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, with the new government expected to focus on inclusive development and strengthening the party organisation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.