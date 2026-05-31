Five locals were arrested and produced in court in Sonarpur for an attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. The incident, which saw Banerjee assaulted with bricks and stones, has triggered a political row between the TMC and BJP.

The five individuals arrested in connection with an attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur were produced before the Baruipur court on Sunday. The accused individuals have been identified as Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier today, Sonarpur Police arrested them following an attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur. A specific case has also been registered at the Sonarpur police station following the incident. "Five people have been arrested in connection with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's incident," the West Bengal Police stated. All those arrested are locals.

Political Row Erupts Over Attack

The arrests come amid a massive political row over the incident, with the opposition TMC terming it a planned attack, while the ruling BJP has dismissed the allegations, claiming the local public was merely venting its anger against the former ruling party's leadership.

Meanwhile, Banerjee was attacked while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. He was reportedly assaulted with bricks, stones, and eggs, sustaining injuries to his eye.

Banerjee Alleges 'State-Sponsored' Attack

In a post on X on Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee thanked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the support and strength, adding that the attack on him bore all the hallmarks of a State-sponsored and "Centre-backed attempt to intimidate the Opposition".

"Thank you, @HemantSorenJMM Ji. Your support gives me the strength to continue the fight against such intimidation and violence. Yesterday's attack bore all the hallmarks of a State-sponsored and Centre-backed attempt to intimidate the opposition," the post read.

Banerjee added that he would continue to stand with the people and fight for an India where democracy prevails over fear and violence. "When violence unfolds in full public view and the administration remains a mute spectator, it ceases to be a law-and-order failure and becomes a DELIBERATE ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY ITSELF. We will not be intimidated. We will continue to stand with the people and fight for an India where democracy prevails over fear and violence. INDIA STANDS UNITED," he wrote on X.