BJP's Nitin Nabin held a roadshow in Kolkata, stating high voter turnout in the West Bengal polls signals a political shift against the TMC. He called it the "sunset of TMC's politics" and said people have voted against the "reign of goons".

BJP National President Nitin Nabin held a roadshow in Kolkata on Thursday as part of the election campaign for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls and expressed confidence that the voter turnout in the ongoing Assembly elections signals a political shift against the All India Trinamool Congress in the state.

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Speaking to ANI, the BJP National President said the high voting percentage reflected public sentiment against the ruling party and a "change is coming in West Bengal." "Today's voting percentage and today's sunset is the sunset of TMC's politics. The way the public has come forward, I believe that the people of West Bengal have voted against the reign of goons. The bumper voting is a clear message that change is coming in West Bengal," he said.

Earlier in the North 24 Parganas district, Nabin told ANI the strong voter turnout in the first phase of polling indicated growing support for the BJP. "The first phase of voting has taken place. The public has ensured a very good turnout. The real face of TMC has been revealed today. There is a wave of support in favour of the BJP," he added.

BJP Expresses Confidence in Tamil Nadu Too

Commenting on elections in Tamil Nadu, he also expressed confidence about the prospects of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). "I believe that in Tamil Nadu too, the public is giving a befitting reply to the corruption of DMK and the NDA alliance will form the government there too," he said.

West Bengal Election at a Glance

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 91.91 per cent till 6 pm today in the first phase of polling on 152 seats, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The remaining seats will go to the polls on April 29 and results will be announced on May 4.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.