Final preparations are underway in Berhampore as officials dispatch EVMs ahead of the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. Polling staff noted strict security arrangements, with a large presence of CRPF personnel.

Final preparations are underway at the distribution centre at YMA ground in Berhampore as officials begin the dispatch of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for Thursday (April 23). Election staff have been deployed at the centre to complete all formalities and ensure smooth distribution of polling materials to respective booths under tight security arrangements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the preparations and overall process to ANI, presiding officer Roshni Roy said all arrangements are in place and the process is running smoothly. She said, "We have received all materials. It seems that this time the election process bit strict but there is no problem with it. Everything is going well as of now... My booth is also peaceful." Highlighting the improved security arrangements and experience, first polling officer Begum Meri said this is her second time on election duty and noted the increased security presence. Begum Meri said, "This is the second time I am doing this... This time, we are feeling safer and experiencing more strictness... CRPF personnel are present here in large numbers."

Campaigning Concludes for First Phase

Meanwhile, Campaigning also ended for the first phase of the assembly election in West Bengal on Tuesday, with political parties giving a strong push to their campaign on 152 seats where voters will exercise their franchise. The polling will decide the electoral fate of 1, 478 candidates. The poll battle saw sharp exchanges between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Congress and CPI-M, who had allied in the last assembly polls, are fighting separately. BJP repeatedly raised the issue of infiltrators, law and order situation and fear among sections of voters, while Trinamool Congress sought to portray it as "anti-Bengali". The BJP has also promised the implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations and has made promises for women, youth and farmers. Other parties also made a slew of promises.

Key Candidates in the Fray

Prominent Trinamool Congress candidates in the fray include Goutam Deb from Siliguri, Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port area, and Pabitra Kar from Nandigram. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from his stronghold Nandigram and is challenging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. Key BJP faces in the first phase also include Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from Mathabhanga (SC) and former state president Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting from Baharampur, Mausam Noor from Malatipur, and Mrinmoy Sarkar from Alipurduars.

Top Leaders Hit Campaign Trail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several rallies in the state to shore up the BJP's campaign and expressed confidence that the party would get a majority in the assembly polls. He addressed four rallies in the state on Sunday. On the last day of the campaign for the first phase, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed four back-to-back election rallies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned during the first phase of polls in the state.

Trinamool Congress has been in power in Bengal for the past 15 years. (ANI)