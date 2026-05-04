BJP MLA Maithili Thakur lauded West Bengal election trends, saying the people's desire for change led to the party's success. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi also celebrated the victory, attacking CM Mamata Banerjee over governance issues.

'People Wanted Change': Maithili Thakur on BJP's Success

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maithili Thakur expressed satisfaction with the ongoing trends in the West Bengal elections, attributing the BJP's success to the strong desire for change among the people of Bengal. Reflecting on her experiences in the state, Thakur said, "Many people wanted change, and seeing the majority we are witnessing today, I am feeling very happy."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Thakur highlighted the overwhelming support for the BJP. She emphasised that her visits to Bengal and interactions with locals during rallies had revealed the widespread hope for transformation. "This is a very joyful moment. The decision that the people of Bengal have taken for themselves is highly commendable. Whenever I went there as a party worker, I spoke to the people there, participated in rallies and public meetings..... I saw that enthusiasm on the faces of many people and trust in the BJP."

Celebrations in Patna as BJP Crosses Majority Mark

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP is leading in 171 seats and has won 32 seats out of 294. The Trinamool Congress Party is leading in 74 seats and has won 10 seats, followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with one lead. Following the results, Jubilations erupted at the BJP office in Patna as party workers celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party crossing the majority mark in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Bihar BJP President Slams Mamata Govt

Joining the celebrations, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi termed the development a "big day for the country," stating that the party's victory reflects the will of the people of West Bengal. He launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her government allowed illegal infiltration and neglected industrial development. "Bhagva lehraya. Hundreds of workers sacrificed their lives for the Bengal, for which hundreds of workers were murdered. Today, lotus has bloomed in Bengal... Mamata Banerjee allowed Rohingyas, infiltrators, and Bangladeshis to enter the state. Rs 5500 crores for Maulvis and Madrasas, while only Rs 100 crore was given for industries. The public was watching everything. People were troubled due to cut-money. They got their voting rights and wiped out TMC. Today, people are thanking the Election Commission for the first time that they got the right to vote. TMC goons used to capture booths, but Gyanesh Kumar conducted clean voting... This is a big day for the country", he told ANI.

Counting began at 8 am today across 823 constituencies in key regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.