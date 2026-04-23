AUJP founder Humayun Kabir cast his vote in Rejinagar for the West Bengal polls. He called for peaceful voting and better law and order, while also accusing the ruling TMC of allegedly buying off candidates from his party.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir on Thursday cast his vote at Ompara GP office polling station in his own constituency, Rejinagar, for the ongoing first phase of polling for the West Bengal assembly elections.

Speaking with ANI, Kabir reflected on his first time experience of casting a vote as a candidate and emphasised the need for improvement in the law and order situation in the state. He also requested the electorate to exercise their franchise in the ongoing polling for the assembly elections.

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'A Wonderful, New Experience'

"I came early this morning to cast my vote in the village, and then to appeal to everyone. I congratulate everyone and appeal for peace - please go and vote, there should be no law and order issues. My appeal is for everyone to cast their votes for their candidate of choice safely and of their own free will. At this age, I have been participating in elections since 1982. But for the first time, I have my own party and symbol - the whistle. I am the candidate. Previously, I fought under the National Congress's hand symbol and also with the AITC. Today, it brings me great joy to cast a vote for my own party. It's a new experience, and it feels wonderful," he said.

Kabir Accuses TMC of Buying Candidates

Earlier, Humayun Kabir accused the ruling TMC of allegedly buying off candidates from AJUP. Clarifying that he is "no one's B team," Kabir recognised the elections as a key moment to counter the opposition he received. "... After forming the new party, there was a lot of opposition against me... I received tremendous support from my party. I fielded 142 candidates, but 25-26 candidates joined TMC. I didn't face any issues nonetheless. Now my party has 117 candidates... TMC is selling tickets... Candidates from my party are being bought off with money... They will get an answer for this in the elections... I am no one's B team...," he stated.

"For the last 20 years, I have been the first one to cast my vote at my booth... Today we will monitor the situation from the party office," he added.

High-Stakes Bengal Contest

West Bengal is witnessing a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)