AUJP founder Humayun Kabir's supporters clashed with TMC workers in Murshidabad amid West Bengal polls. Kabir accused police of bias and demanded an officer's suspension, while TMC accused him of disrupting the polling process with criminals.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder and candidate from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, Humayun Kabir, on Thursday visited the Babri Masjid construction site in Murshidabad as polling for the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections is underway. Kabir's visit comes as part of his ongoing campaign activities in the region.

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Supporters Clash Violently

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir's supporters violently clashed with each other over the crude bomb incident. The supporters used lathis to attack each other, pelted stones and damaged the vehicles standing on the side of the road. The security forces quickly gained control of the situation and dispelled the supporters involved in the violence.

AUJP Candidate Alleges Police Bias

This comes after Humayun Kabir visited the Nowda area today, where the crude bombs were hurled late on Wednesday night, ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. Humayun Kabir organised a sit-in protest, alleging that a police officer lathi-charged his supporters in the night and demanded the removal of the officer.

Speaking with ANI, Humayun Kabir accused West Bengal Police of selectively targeting his party supporters, demanding the suspension of Additional SP Majeed Khan, calling him a "TMC dalaal." "The public will give a reply to TMC. TMC's 'goondagiri' will end on 4th May 2026. 1 was suddenly attacked. At the time when my people gathered to take action, the police lathi-charged them. Additional SP Majeed Khan should be suspended. He is the real criminal and TMC 'dalal'," he said.

TMC Hits Back with Accusations

TMC block president of Nowda, Sofiuzzaman Saikh, accused Humayun Kabir of disrupting the polling process by attempting to "snatch" the polling station agents and "creating hooliganism." "Humayun Kabir is trying to make a mess. On the day of the elections, he came with 15 cars with anti-social criminals and FIR-registered criminals. He came here to snatch out our polling station agents. Humayun is creating a lot of hooliganism here. We have protested, we have complained, but no satisfactory action has been taken by ECI or the police administration," he said.

"No one is arrested, no one is taken into custody. We can't allow him to move freely in Nowda. It is our open threat to him not to move here in Nowda. If Humayun roams around, we will prevent him and block him," he added.

West Bengal Assembly Elections Context

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)