On World Environment Day, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0" tree plantation drive in Gandhinagar. The campaign, part of celebrating 12 years of PM Modi's governance, aims for large-scale greening across the state.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the statewide tree plantation campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0" from Gandhinagar, according to a press release.

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Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign in 2024 with a strong environmental vision to promote tree plantation and foster a greener, more sustainable Earth.

According to a press release by Gujarat CMO, CM Patel launched "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0" on this year's World Environment Day as part of the celebrations marking 12 years of the Prime Minister's successful governance.

In the presence of State Forest and Environment Minister Pravin Mali, CM initiated the plantation of around 5,000 saplings under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0" across approximately 0.5 hectares of land adjacent to the Lok Bhavan Staff Quarters on 'J' Road in Gandhinagar.

CM Urges Environmental Responsibility in Daily Life

On this occasion, CM urged citizens to go beyond symbolic observance of Environment Day and integrate environmental responsibility into their daily lives. He called upon people to adopt the Prime Minister's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), conserve water and traditional fuels such as petrol in their everyday usage, and actively participate in large-scale tree plantation drives.

CM also urged the people of the state to collectively foster an environment-friendly ecosystem and work towards sustainable development through the "Back to Basics" approach.

Gujarat's Ambitious Plantation Targets

The release stated that under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0" and Van Mahotsav, the State Government's Forest Department has planned the plantation of 551.91 lakh saplings across 74453.90 hectares during 2026-27.

Additionally, to ensure easy availability of saplings during the upcoming monsoon season, arrangements have been made for the distribution of 11.80 crore saplings through 423 nurseries across the state. Compared to the previous year, the forest cover target has been significantly enhanced, with the Forest Department planning to develop forest cover over 440 hectares across approximately 300 locations.

Furthermore, plantation activities have been envisaged over 6,652 hectares under the Green Wall of Aravalli Project, along with mangrove plantations spanning 20,100 hectares, the release said.

On the occasion of the launch of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0" campaign, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak, Gandhinagar City BJP President Ashish Dave, Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Vinod Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Jaipal Singh, and Gandhinagar District Collector Ravindra Khatale, along with other senior forest officials, were present, the release added. (ANI)