Campaigning for the second phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls ended on Monday. The final hours saw tension between TMC and BJP workers in Baranagar, while leaders like PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee held last-minute rallies and roadshows.

Tension in Baranagar on Last Day of Campaigning

Campaigning ended for the second phase of the assembly election in West Bengal on Monday with political parties giving one last strong push for the second and final phase of the 2026 Assembly elections before voters exercise their franchise on April 29.

The Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district witnessed tension between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the final hours of campaigning. Speaking on the situation, Sajal Ghosh, BJP candidate from the Baranagar Assembly Constituency, said, "... When I came here to hold a public meeting, I was told that my electrician was not allowed to work here because these people (TMC workers) did not allow him to work. When I spoke to them, they said they would leave after some time. When I came back, they still did not leave. I called all my people. I complained to the Election Commission that extra time should be given to me... No police, no central force was deployed here..."

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The incident took place amid heightened political activity as both parties intensified their campaign efforts ahead of polling. Supporters of both sides reportedly came face-to-face, leading to a tense situation in the area.

BJP Leaders Make Final Push

Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to the people of West Bengal on the last day of election campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that he aims to transform every challenge in West Bengal into an opportunity, exuding optimism that the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be a candidate of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that despite the extreme heat, the Prime Minister did not feel any fatigue during his rallies and roadshows and that there is a unique energy in the State. "Throughout this election campaign, I have experienced a unique energy in Bengal. Despite the scorching heat and the multitude of rallies, I did not feel even the slightest fatigue during this election in Bengal. These rallies and roadshows have felt like a pilgrimage to me. As I moved amongst the devotees of Maa Kali, it seemed as though Maa Kali herself was continuously infusing me with fresh energy," he wrote.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he will not step back from his responsibility and steer the State towards the path of opportunities and development. "To serve Bengal, and to ensure the safety and security of Bengal--this is my solemn duty. To transform every challenge confronting Bengal into an opportunity is a task that is both my destiny and my responsibility. I will not waver or step back from this responsibility of mine. I give you my assurance: we will all come together to celebrate the joyous occasion of the BJP Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony in Bengal," he added.

Yogi Adityanath's Roadshow

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Kalyani assembly constituency and urged voters in the state to "break free from anarchy and misrule" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting that the state has an opportunity to restore its past glory. Addressing the gathering in North 24 Parganas, CM Yogi said, "This is your opportunity to break free from the anarchy and misrule of TMC, to restore the glory of Bengal."

Amit Shah Confident of Victory

Union Minister Amit Shah also held a massive roadshow in Behala Paschim Assembly constituency and exuded confidence in the party's victory, reiterating the party's promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after securing a majority in the 294-member assembly. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is definitely going to form the government."

"Where is the fear? We have to implement the UCC. Our agenda is that there cannot be four marriages in India. So far, no major incidents of violence have been reported. Not a single death has occurred. The elections are being held peacefully." Shah said. In a post on X, Shah said, "The voting in the final phase of Bengal will create a new history, every single vote will lay a strong foundation for change, and the lotus will bloom in Bengal."

TMC's Final Campaign Efforts

From the TMC's side, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Mamata Banerjee held a padyatra in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and interacted with the people ahead of the silence period. The padyatra covered multiple stretches across the constituency, including routes from Sukanta Setu to Dhakuria, Golpark to Gariahat Road, and from Hazra College to Gopalnagar More. She previously held a roadshow here on Sunday as well.

The Chief Minister walked through parts of Bhabanipur as supporters gathered in large numbers during the public outreach programme. Earlier in the day, CM Mamata also expressed confidence in her party's electoral prospects, citing overwhelming public support during recent 'padyatras' and 'Janasabhas', and asserted that the "victory of Maa-Mati-Manush" is "a matter of time."

Sharing a post on X ahead of the second phase Assembly election, Banerjee said, "The extraordinary enthusiasm, the genuine warmth, the spontaneous emotional outpouring of ordinary people at yesterday's padyatra and janasabhas have moved me in ways that words can only approximate. This is a bond forged over years of standing together through every challenge this land has faced. The victory of Maa-Mati-Manush is no longer a matter of prediction. It is a matter of time." Emphasising Bengal's cultural and historical identity, the Chief Minister said the state has long stood as a "beacon of harmony" and civilisational pride.

AAP Voices Support for Mamata Banerjee

Voicing his support, addressing a public interaction in Kolkata, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "I want to extend my best wishes to Mamata Banerjee for these elections. I congratulate the people of West Bengal for the way they are fighting against this dictatorship. In the last two days, the atmosphere I have seen in the state, it appears that the people of Bengal will take revenge for cutting 90 lakhs votes in the state."

ECI Finalises Preparations

As campaigning concludes, the ECI stated that all preparations have been completed and polling parties are now being deployed to their designated booths across Sandeshkhali. "All Preparation Done. ECI Polling Parties moving to their respective Polling Stations, crossing rivers by boat to reach riverine areas of 123 Sandeshkhali AC, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal," ECI posted on X

With the beginning of the silence period, the fate of 142 constituencies will now be decided on April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)